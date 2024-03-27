Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Easter Goodies Beyond the Chocolate Bunnies

By Sherrie Norris

The store shelves have been screaming “Easter” since the last of the Valentine’s Day hearts and flowers disappeared mid-February at deeply slashed discount prices. The Spring-like colorful décor, the peanut butter eggs and chocolate bunnies have been leaving their display aisles at rapid pace, especially in the last week. And they will continue do so right up to Easter Sunday.

As the holiest of all holy days celebrated by Christians the world over, Easter deserves its place of honor. For me, I am finding — especially this year – a need for quiet, for introspection, as well as retrospection.

Life has a way of humbling us, especially it seems, as we grow older, and face trials that we realize we can’t handle on our own. The Easter story, as recorded in the Bible, should cause us to take seriously the meaning of this holy observation — the pain and sacrifice of Jesus Christ, but even more so, of His resurrection and the hope we have for new life.

As I entered UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill last Sunday morning with my husband to spend the day with my brother, we were greeted with an invitation over the intercom to join in a non-denominational Palm Sunday service in the main chapel.

I envisioned a crowd gathering in, so we hurried through a quick breakfast and followed directions to the chapel. We wanted a good seat. We made it 10 minutes early. We were the first of six total attendees and definitely had our choice of seats. The chaplain and guitarist provided comforting devotions and music, encouraging us to “think” about the season, as they shared day-by-day reflections of Holy Week, as well as to focus on our personal well-being, and that of those in our circles. Thirty minutes later, we left with a sense of peace and reassurance, heading to the fifth-floor burn center ICU, where we met once again with our immediate reality. And the week goes on.

Through the years, we have allowed secular celebrations to be part of this annual holiday weekend and most of us came out OK, after all. I was raised with the Easter bunny and baskets, dying eggs on the Saturday before the big day, dressing up for church in my patent leather shoes, usually white tights and a new or at least new-to-me Easter dress with lace and frills. And sometimes, a bonnet. But, I was always in church on Easter Sunday; Mama made sure of that. And for that, I am grateful. And we always posed for pictures afterward.

We hope to spend Easter with our son and his family this year. As many families do, we plan to attend church and then enjoy a feast of seasonal favorites afterward. I have dug through my archives for some of those tasty treats that find their way to the dinner table this time every year. I wish you Happy Easter, with the hope that the true meaning of the day resonates within your heart, mind and soul. And hug your loved ones just a little tighter. Just in case.

Easter Brunch Quiche

1 Tbsp. butter

½ medium yellow onion, chopped

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup half-and-half

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 ½ cups diced ham

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 deep dish frozen pie crust

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Melt butter in a small nonstick pan and cook onion until soft. Let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper. Stir in ham and both cheeses. Stir in cooked onion.

Pour filling into pie crust, set on a baking sheet and place in oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until set.

Serve warm or chilled.

Layered Pea Salad

½-1 head iceberg lettuce, no core

10 oz. grape tomatoes, sliced

10 oz. frozen green peas, thawed

6 green onions, sliced

8 oz. cheddar cheese, cubed

6 slices thick cut bacon, rough chopped

Remove peas freezer and allow to thaw while preparing bacon and salad dressing. Cook bacon; drain on a paper towel. Chop and set aside.

Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

In a medium bowl, whisk together ingredients for salad dressing and set aside.

In a glass bowl or 9×13-inch dish, layer in the following order: lettuce, tomatoes, thawed peas, green onions and cubed cheese. Spread dressing evenly over top of salad layers. Top with chopped bacon. Garnish with extra peas or shredded cheese if desired.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

10 potatoes, peeled and halved

6 slices bacon

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup sliced green onions, divided

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Place potatoes a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes; drain. Fry bacon over medium heat on stovetop or in oven or microwave until evenly browned; drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate; crumble and set aside.

Combine 1½ cups Cheddar cheese, evaporated milk, ½ cup green onions, sour cream, ½ of the crumbled bacon, salt, and black pepper in the pot with potatoes. Mash with a potato masher until creamy. Spread mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining Cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon. Return to oven and continue baking until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more.

Sauteed Asparagus

1 bunch of asparagus (about 1¼ lb.)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ lemon

2 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese, for serving

Trim woody ends from base of asparagus spears by cutting or snapping off bottom 2 inches. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add asparagus in a single layer and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly golden and almost tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Cut a small piece from end of one asparagus to see if it’s near tender.

Reduce heat to low. Add butter, garlic, salt and pepper and stir to coat asparagus. Cook until garlic is softened and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes more. Immediately transfer to a serving plate.

Just before serving, squeeze juice from the lemon half over asparagus and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Note: Thin asparagus might need to be cooked about 2 minutes less than recommended. For very thick asparagus, cook about 2 minutes more.

Orange Soda Cake

1 white cake mix, box

2¼ cups orange soda, cold (divided)

¼ cup canola oil

2 large eggs

2 envelopes Dream Whip, whipped topping mix

1 small can mandarin oranges, drained)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch cake pan with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine the cake mix, 1¼ cups of cold orange soda, oil and eggs in a large bowl. Whisk on low speed for 30 seconds then increase speed to medium for 2 minutes.

Pour cake batter into prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cake cool completely.

Frosting:

Combine 1 cup of the cold orange soda with 2 envelopes of the Dream Whip topping mix in a large bowl and beat on low for 30 seconds, then medium speed until soft peaks form. Spread topping over cooled cake and garnish with mandarin orange segments

