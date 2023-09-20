1000 x 90

Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Boil Them Cabbage Down, Boys!

By Sherrie Norris

There’s an ole-timey tune that many fiddlers have played around these parts that could easily be an Autumn anthem. “Boil Them Cabbage Down” is something I even remember from The Andy Griffith Show with the Darlins’ helping him out, so I guess you gotta be a little bit country to know what I’m talking about.

Old-timers depended on cabbage seeing them through the winter, buried back into the ground after being cut, and lasting a long time after the garden was gone. Folks still do this today — and it’s just as tasty in the middle of February as it is in October.

Here are a few interesting cabbage notes you might want to remember:

  • Among the last items to be harvested from a summer garden, cabbage is considered a member of the cruciferous family, cousin to Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and kale. 
  • Cabbage has long been a popular vegetable in many countries and is especially loved in our area this time of year. It is eaten in salads, its leaves stuffed, steamed, boiled and fried.
  • Known in some regions as “pickled cabbage,” kraut is a staple in countries such as China and Germany and is a well-loved dish here in the High Country. 
  • Several varieties of cabbage are commercially grown in the country, with green cabbage being a common link to the North Carolina mountains.
  • With a round, tightly packed head, the green variety has a unique flavor, which many folks like to eat raw with a shake of salt. 
  • There is also a red or purple cabbage found in local produce stands and is similar in shape to the green. 
  • Also, another round variety, with crinkled pale green leaves, is the Savoy cabbage, with a head more loosely packed. It has a milder flavor and is not as crisp, but is often used interchangeably.
  • Known as Chinese cabbage, Napa is also a loosely packed cabbage that has a milder flavor than either of the above and doesn’t give off a strong odor when cooked. 
  • Fresh heads of cabbage should be stored unwashed, in plastic bags and will keep for about two weeks in the refrigerator.
  • It’s best to cook cabbage just until crisp-tender, as overcooking results in an unfavorable odor and strong flavor. 
  • To make a  simple centerpiece for your next party: Cut cabbage into a shell; hollow it out and fill with your favorite dip,  potato salad or coleslaw. 

Bavarian-Style Cabbage And Apples 

2 Tbsp. butter

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

4 Tbsp. sugar, divided

6 cups shredded red cabbage

½  cup red wine vinegar

2 tsp. salt

1 large cooking apple, diced

1 ½ cups sour cream at room temperature

Apple slices (optional)

In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter; sauté onion with 2 Tbsp. sugar for about 5 minutes. Stir in cabbage, vinegar and salt; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add apple and 2 Tbsp. sugar; cover and cook about 5 minutes.

Transfer to heated platter; spoon sour cream over center of cabbage. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.

Makes 8-10 servings.

Baked Creamed Cabbage  

1 medium head of cabbage

1 Tbsp. salt, divided

4 tsp. butter, divided

1½  cup milk

3 Tbsp. flour

½ cup bread crumbs

Finely shred cabbage and cook for seven minutes in a large pan of boiling water to which about ½ tsp. salt has been added. Place drained cabbage in a 1½-quart buttered baking dish.

To make a white sauce, combine 3 tsp. butter, milk, flour, ½  tsp. and salt. Pour sauce over cabbage.

Melt 1 tsp. butter and toss with bread crumbs to coat. Sprinkle buttered crumbs over cabbage.

Bake in preheated oven at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes.

Oven-Roasted Savory Cabbage

½ large head cabbage

6 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

4 med. cloves garlic, finely minced or grated

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut cabbage around the core into 8 wedges, about 1-inch wide. Combine Parmesan, garlic, oil, vinegar, soy sauce and salt in a small bowl. Arrange cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush all sides of the cabbage with the garlic-Parmesan mixture. Roast until edges are lightly brown, about 20 minutes. Turn cabbage over and roast until tender and golden, about 10 more minutes. Garnish with crushed red pepper and/or Parmesan, if desired.

Simple Boiled Cabbage

1 large head green cabbage

Salt

Pepper

2 Tbsp. salted butter or olive oil

Bring large pot of water to boil with 1Tbsp. salt.

Remove any tough or discolored leaves from cabbage. Shred cabbage and boil for 12-15 minutes, until tender Drain water from cabbage. Place cabbage in a large bowl with butter/oil, salt and pepper to taste.