Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Boil Them Cabbage Down, Boys!

By Sherrie Norris
There’s an ole-timey tune that many fiddlers have played around these parts that could easily be an Autumn anthem. “Boil Them Cabbage Down” is something I even remember from The Andy Griffith Show with the Darlins’ helping him out, so I guess you gotta be a little bit country to know what I’m talking about.
Old-timers depended on cabbage seeing them through the winter, buried back into the ground after being cut, and lasting a long time after the garden was gone. Folks still do this today — and it’s just as tasty in the middle of February as it is in October.
Here are a few interesting cabbage notes you might want to remember:
- Among the last items to be harvested from a summer garden, cabbage is considered a member of the cruciferous family, cousin to Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and kale.
- Cabbage has long been a popular vegetable in many countries and is especially loved in our area this time of year. It is eaten in salads, its leaves stuffed, steamed, boiled and fried.
- Known in some regions as “pickled cabbage,” kraut is a staple in countries such as China and Germany and is a well-loved dish here in the High Country.
- Several varieties of cabbage are commercially grown in the country, with green cabbage being a common link to the North Carolina mountains.
- With a round, tightly packed head, the green variety has a unique flavor, which many folks like to eat raw with a shake of salt.
- There is also a red or purple cabbage found in local produce stands and is similar in shape to the green.
- Also, another round variety, with crinkled pale green leaves, is the Savoy cabbage, with a head more loosely packed. It has a milder flavor and is not as crisp, but is often used interchangeably.
- Known as Chinese cabbage, Napa is also a loosely packed cabbage that has a milder flavor than either of the above and doesn’t give off a strong odor when cooked.
- Fresh heads of cabbage should be stored unwashed, in plastic bags and will keep for about two weeks in the refrigerator.
- It’s best to cook cabbage just until crisp-tender, as overcooking results in an unfavorable odor and strong flavor.
- To make a simple centerpiece for your next party: Cut cabbage into a shell; hollow it out and fill with your favorite dip, potato salad or coleslaw.
Bavarian-Style Cabbage And Apples
2 Tbsp. butter
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
4 Tbsp. sugar, divided
6 cups shredded red cabbage
½ cup red wine vinegar
2 tsp. salt
1 large cooking apple, diced
1 ½ cups sour cream at room temperature
Apple slices (optional)
In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter; sauté onion with 2 Tbsp. sugar for about 5 minutes. Stir in cabbage, vinegar and salt; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add apple and 2 Tbsp. sugar; cover and cook about 5 minutes.
Transfer to heated platter; spoon sour cream over center of cabbage. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.
Makes 8-10 servings.
Baked Creamed Cabbage
1 medium head of cabbage
1 Tbsp. salt, divided
4 tsp. butter, divided
1½ cup milk
3 Tbsp. flour
½ cup bread crumbs
Finely shred cabbage and cook for seven minutes in a large pan of boiling water to which about ½ tsp. salt has been added. Place drained cabbage in a 1½-quart buttered baking dish.
To make a white sauce, combine 3 tsp. butter, milk, flour, ½ tsp. and salt. Pour sauce over cabbage.
Melt 1 tsp. butter and toss with bread crumbs to coat. Sprinkle buttered crumbs over cabbage.
Bake in preheated oven at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes.
Oven-Roasted Savory Cabbage
½ large head cabbage
6 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
4 med. cloves garlic, finely minced or grated
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
3 Tbsp. rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut cabbage around the core into 8 wedges, about 1-inch wide. Combine Parmesan, garlic, oil, vinegar, soy sauce and salt in a small bowl. Arrange cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush all sides of the cabbage with the garlic-Parmesan mixture. Roast until edges are lightly brown, about 20 minutes. Turn cabbage over and roast until tender and golden, about 10 more minutes. Garnish with crushed red pepper and/or Parmesan, if desired.
Simple Boiled Cabbage
1 large head green cabbage
Salt
Pepper
2 Tbsp. salted butter or olive oil
Bring large pot of water to boil with 1Tbsp. salt.
Remove any tough or discolored leaves from cabbage. Shred cabbage and boil for 12-15 minutes, until tender Drain water from cabbage. Place cabbage in a large bowl with butter/oil, salt and pepper to taste.
