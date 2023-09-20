Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Boil Them Cabbage Down, Boys!

By Sherrie Norris

There’s an ole-timey tune that many fiddlers have played around these parts that could easily be an Autumn anthem. “Boil Them Cabbage Down” is something I even remember from The Andy Griffith Show with the Darlins’ helping him out, so I guess you gotta be a little bit country to know what I’m talking about.

Old-timers depended on cabbage seeing them through the winter, buried back into the ground after being cut, and lasting a long time after the garden was gone. Folks still do this today — and it’s just as tasty in the middle of February as it is in October.

Here are a few interesting cabbage notes you might want to remember:

Among the last items to be harvested from a summer garden, cabbage is considered a member of the cruciferous family, cousin to Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower and kale.

Cabbage has long been a popular vegetable in many countries and is especially loved in our area this time of year. It is eaten in salads, its leaves stuffed, steamed, boiled and fried.

Known in some regions as “pickled cabbage,” kraut is a staple in countries such as China and Germany and is a well-loved dish here in the High Country.

Several varieties of cabbage are commercially grown in the country, with green cabbage being a common link to the North Carolina mountains.

With a round, tightly packed head, the green variety has a unique flavor, which many folks like to eat raw with a shake of salt.

There is also a red or purple cabbage found in local produce stands and is similar in shape to the green.

Also, another round variety, with crinkled pale green leaves, is the Savoy cabbage, with a head more loosely packed. It has a milder flavor and is not as crisp, but is often used interchangeably.

Known as Chinese cabbage, Napa is also a loosely packed cabbage that has a milder flavor than either of the above and doesn’t give off a strong odor when cooked.

Fresh heads of cabbage should be stored unwashed, in plastic bags and will keep for about two weeks in the refrigerator.

It’s best to cook cabbage just until crisp-tender, as overcooking results in an unfavorable odor and strong flavor.

To make a simple centerpiece for your next party: Cut cabbage into a shell; hollow it out and fill with your favorite dip, potato salad or coleslaw.

Bavarian-Style Cabbage And Apples

2 Tbsp. butter

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

4 Tbsp. sugar, divided

6 cups shredded red cabbage

½ cup red wine vinegar

2 tsp. salt

1 large cooking apple, diced

1 ½ cups sour cream at room temperature

Apple slices (optional)

In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter; sauté onion with 2 Tbsp. sugar for about 5 minutes. Stir in cabbage, vinegar and salt; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add apple and 2 Tbsp. sugar; cover and cook about 5 minutes.

Transfer to heated platter; spoon sour cream over center of cabbage. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.

Makes 8-10 servings.

Baked Creamed Cabbage

1 medium head of cabbage

1 Tbsp. salt, divided

4 tsp. butter, divided

1½ cup milk

3 Tbsp. flour

½ cup bread crumbs

Finely shred cabbage and cook for seven minutes in a large pan of boiling water to which about ½ tsp. salt has been added. Place drained cabbage in a 1½-quart buttered baking dish.

To make a white sauce, combine 3 tsp. butter, milk, flour, ½ tsp. and salt. Pour sauce over cabbage.

Melt 1 tsp. butter and toss with bread crumbs to coat. Sprinkle buttered crumbs over cabbage.

Bake in preheated oven at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes.

Oven-Roasted Savory Cabbage

½ large head cabbage

6 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

4 med. cloves garlic, finely minced or grated

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut cabbage around the core into 8 wedges, about 1-inch wide. Combine Parmesan, garlic, oil, vinegar, soy sauce and salt in a small bowl. Arrange cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush all sides of the cabbage with the garlic-Parmesan mixture. Roast until edges are lightly brown, about 20 minutes. Turn cabbage over and roast until tender and golden, about 10 more minutes. Garnish with crushed red pepper and/or Parmesan, if desired.

Simple Boiled Cabbage

1 large head green cabbage

Salt

Pepper

2 Tbsp. salted butter or olive oil

Bring large pot of water to boil with 1Tbsp. salt.

Remove any tough or discolored leaves from cabbage. Shred cabbage and boil for 12-15 minutes, until tender Drain water from cabbage. Place cabbage in a large bowl with butter/oil, salt and pepper to taste.

