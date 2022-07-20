Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Berry-Picking Time Continues For A Short While in These Hills   

By Sherrie Norris

Last week, we talked about blackberries and the reasons we love them and why we need to eat a handful every day.

And, now, we could say much the same about blueberries, which offer their own “medicinal” properties and so many ways to prepare and enjoy.

The blueberry has been referred to often as a “miracle fruit” with its deep blue pigment a significant source of Vitamin C and dietary fiber. Used to treat urinary infections, stones and diabetes, there is some indication that it also contains an antioxidant element.

Now is the time to get out to your nearby blueberry patch and pick while the picking is good. Every year at this same time, I start humming Fat’s Domino’s hit about the thrill on Blueberry Hill.

Just maybe, he was singing about those sweet little wonders of nature.

No Fuss Blueberry Pie

¾ cup sugar

3/ ½ Tbs. corn starch

¼ cup water

5 cups fresh blueberries

1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

1 (9-inch) Graham cracker crust

In a large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add water and lemon juice, stirring until smooth

Stir in 2 ½ cups blueberries, bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes.

Gently stir in remaining blueberries. Pour in to pie crust. Refrigerate for a couple of hours until completely chilled.

Great topped with Cool Whip or vanilla ice cream.

Blueberry Pie Filling

(An annual repeat request)

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

½ cup sugar

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

½ half cup water

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

In a heavy, medium saucepan, whisk together the cornstarch and sugar until there are no cornstarch lumps. Add water, blueberries and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently until thick. Remove from heat and cool. Use as desired. Store tightly covered in the fridge for up to a week.

Blueberry Cobbler Bars

Blueberry Layer:

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 Tbs. lemon zest

1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

¼ cup sugar

Crust:

1 ¼ cup flour

½ cup sugar

½ tsp. baking powder

10 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cold

1 large egg yolk

1 Tbsp. brown sugar packed

1 Tbsp. sugar

Icing: (Optional)

1 cup powdered sugar

2-3 Tbsp. milk or lemon juice

Preheat oven to 375 and spray/grease 8 x 8-inch pan or line with parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine all ingredients for blueberry layer and set aside.

In a separate bowl for crust, combine flour, sugar and baking soda. With fork or pastry cutter, cut in the cold butter and egg yolk. The mixture should be crumbly.

Press about 2/3 of the crust mixture into the prepared pan and press down. Cover with blueberry mixture.

Add remaining brown/white sugar to the remaining flour mixture and stir. Sprinkle over the blueberry layer.

Bake for 40-45 minute or until the blueberry layer is bubbling.

For icing: whisk ingredients together and then drizzle over bars.

Crockpot Blueberry Cobbler

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 cup sugar

1 Tbs. cornstarch

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 box French vanilla cake mix

½ cup butter, melted

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Vanilla ice cream, optional

In a greased 5-qt. crockpot/slow cooker, combine blueberries, sugar and cornstarch; stir in vanilla. In a large bowl, combine cake mix and melted butter. Crumble over blueberries. Top with pecans. Cover pot/cooker insert with a double layer of white paper towels; place lid securely over towels. Cook, covered, on low until topping is set, 3-4 hours.

Simple Skillet Blueberry Cake

½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

1 cup flour all purpose

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 pint blueberries

Preheat oven to 375, spray a10-inch iron skillet with cooking spray or grease it with butter; set aside.

In a bowl melt the butter, then add the flour, sugar and milk. Whisk to combine, until clumps dissolve. Pour into prepared skillet.

Sprinkle the blueberries evenly around the top of the batter.

Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until edges start to turn slightly brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

(This can also be prepared in any oven-proof baking dish or pan.)

