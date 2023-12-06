Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Baking Continues! 

We’re less than three weeks away from Christmas and many of us are prepping what we can as time allows to prevent the last-minute rush. There are many cookies, candies and other holiday favorites –casseroles, cakes and more — that can be made in advance and frozen, so we are not caught up in the frenzy before our special gatherings.

Recent conversations have helped me realize that I am not the only one who becomes a bit overwhelmed when pulling out my recipe files for something different, or doing an online search for new holiday foods.

The possibilities are endless, it seems, with social media posts offering ideas that are just what many of us are looking for: appetizing, appealing, easy and affordable. There are those that require more intense labor, but I’ve never been one to focus on complicated dishes in the kitchen. Life is tough enough for most of us, so if I can share something that works, without too much work or expense involved, I’ll be happy. And I hope you will be, too. Happy baking!

Note: Next week, we’ll dig out more appetizers, followed by brunch ideas for the final week leading up to Christmas.

Pecan Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup chopped pecans

½ tsp. salt

Red and green sugar crystals

1 cup pecan halves

Cream together butter, cream cheese and sugar. Add in egg and vanilla, stirring well. Add 1 cup of flour at a time, stirring each time. Then add salt and stir. Fold in chopped pecans.

Divide batter in half. Roll into 4 logs each about 2-inches across. Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 ̊F. Place red crystals on a plate or tray, and green on another. Roll 2 logs in red sugar and 2 logs in green sugar. Using a very sharp knife, cut each log into 1/4-inch slices. Use separate plate and knife to avoid mixing the colors.

Place on lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Place a pecan half in the center of each cookie and bake for about 15 minutes or until bottom of cookies begins to brown slightly. Do not overbake.

Cake Mix Cookies

1 pkg. cake mix (any flavor)

1 large egg

¼ cup oil

¼ cup water

1 cup chopped nuts, raisins, oatmeal, coconut, chocolate chips, M&M’s etc.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine cake mix, egg, oil, and water. Mix just until well blended. Stir in remaining ingredients of choice.

Drop by tsp. about 1-inch apart onto greased cookie sheet, or spread out into pan for bars. For cookies, bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Bars will take about 25 minutes or maybe a little longer depending on your oven, but watch carefully to prevent getting too done.

Peppermint Candy Fudge

2 ½ cup sugar

½ cup butter

2/3 c. evaporated milk

7 oz. jar marshmallow cream

8 oz. almond bark

1 c. finely crushed peppermint candy

Line 9-inch square of 9×13-inch pan with foil so that foil extends over sides of pan; butter foil.

In large saucepan, combine sugar, butter and milk. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add marshmallow cream and almond bark; blend until smooth. Stir in most of the peppermint candy. Pour into prepared pan. Cool to room temperature. Sprinkle remaining crushed peppermint candy on top of fudge. Refrigerate until firm. Remove fudge from pan by lifting foil; remove foil from fudge. Using large knife, cut through scored lines. Store in refrigerator. Makes about 2 ½ pounds.

Easy Peanut Brittle

2 cups sugar

2 tsp. butter

½ tsp. vanilla

1 cup coarsely chopped nuts

Spread nuts in a shallow, well-greased pan.

Melt sugar in a heavy pan or pot over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and turning a rich golden color, at hard-crack stage or 300-310°F on candy thermometer.

Remove from heat, stir in ½ tsp. vanilla, add butter and pour over nuts which have been spread in a shallow, well-greased pan.

When cold, break into pieces.

(Repeat as needed, but this recipe, in small batches, seems to work well.)

Simple Brown Sugar Fudge

1 cup sugar

1 cup (packed) light brown sugar

Few grains sea salt

2 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Combine sugars, milk and salt in a saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture boils rapidly, 239°F on a candy thermometer or until a firm ball is formed in cold water.

Remove from heat; set saucepan in cold water to cool.

Place butter on top of fudge without stirring; coat top with butter to prevent fudge from becoming grainy. Cool to lukewarm; add vanilla and nuts (if using). When cool, beat and pour into buttered square pan. Cut into squares when cooled.

Cracker Toffee

Saltine crackers

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

¾ cup chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with saltine crackers in single layer. Combine butter and sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; boil for 3 minutes. Immediately pour over saltines and spread to cover crackers completely. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over top. Let sit 5 minutes. Spread softened chocolate evenly. Sprinkle with chopped nuts. Allow to cool completely, about 25 minutes.

Break toffee into pieces.

