Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Asparagus: A Sure Sign of Spring 

By Sherrie norris

Asparagus is a sure sign that spring has arrived. While it’s not everyone’s favorite vegetable, one can acquire a taste for it and eventually learn to love it, as I have done in the past.

Perfect for those counting calories and fat grams, asparagus is one of the best choices, with absolutely no fat or cholesterol and only about 50 calories in a 6-stalk serving.

Asparagus is recommended for many special diets, including renal, low-sodium, diabetic and low cholesterol. It is rich in Riboflavin (vitamin B2), an important vitamin for smooth skin.

Fresh or canned, asparagus may be boiled in a small amount of water in a saucepan or steamer until tender, for approximately 10 minutes for fresh or 7 minutes for frozen.

It can also be stir-fried in small pieces in a little hot oil, stirred constantly until tender-crisp, about 3-5- minutes.

If microwaving, place in a baking dish with tips toward the center. Add 1/4 cup of water and cover. Microwave at full-power: 6-9 minutes for spears, 5-7 minutes for pieces.

Here are a few simple recipes to try with asparagus this spring.

Roasted Asparagus

1 large bunch fresh asparagus

1 to 2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional seasonings:

Zest and juice of ½ medium lemon

Grated Parmesan cheese

Small handful of fresh mint or parsley, finely chopped

Light sprinkle of red pepper flakes

Pat or two of butter

Drizzle of balsamic reduction or thick balsamic vinegar

Toasted sliced almonds

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees; line a large baking sheet with parchment paper for easy cleanup. Snap off the woody ends of the asparagus. Discard the ends.

Place asparagus on baking sheet and drizzle with 1 to 2 teaspoons olive oil, just enough to lightly coat the asparagus. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the asparagus, and toss until the spears are lightly coated in oil. Arrange the spears in a single layer on the pan.

Bake just until the base of the asparagus is easily pierced through by a fork. Very thin asparagus will take as little as 9 to 12 minutes, whereas thicker asparagus will need 15 to 20 minutes.

Transfer roasted asparagus to a serving platter and season to taste. keep it simple with a squeeze of lemon juice, or a sprinkle of Parmesan, or add a pat of butter or drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Roasted asparagus is best served when it’s fresh out of the oven, but it will keep at room temperature for up to 1 hour or up to 4 days in the refrigerator (gently reheat before serving).

Asparagus Wreath

1 pound fresh asparagus

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

6 thin slices pepperoni, finely chopped

¼ cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

Pimento strips, optional

To prepare asparagus, trim off tough ends of spears. To prevent tips from cooking faster than stems, peel stem ends with vegetable peeler.

Rinse asparagus and place in steamer basket. Place steamer basket in large saucepan, add 1 inch water. (Water should not touch bottom of basket.) Cover, bring to boil over high heat.; steam asparagus 5-8 minutes until crisp-tender. Add water, as necessary, to prevent pan from boiling dry.

Remove spears from basket and arrange in glass mold or make wreath of spears on warm, round serving platter.

Melt butter with juice in small saucepan over medium heat; pour over asparagus. Sprinkle pepperoni and bread crumbs over asparagus. Garnish with pimento, if desired. Serve immediately.

Easy Asparagus Roll-ups:

Pickled or plain asparagus spears

Cream cheese

Thin slices of ham

Place spears and cream cheese on ham and roll up. Cut into small pieces if desired.

Chicken and Asparagus Stir-Fry

1 cup uncooked rice

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½”- wide strips

2 small red bell peppers, cut into thin strips

½ lb. fresh asparagus, cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces

½ cup bottled stir-fry sauce

Cook rice according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat oil in wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken, stir-fry 3-4 minutes until chicken is no longer pink in center. Stir in peppers and asparagus; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring once or twice. Stir in sauce. Serve immediately over rice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

