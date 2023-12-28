Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: All That’s Missing is the Snow!

By Sherrie Norris

As we begin to put away the festive decorations, bid farewell to another year and prepare to welcome a new one, the only thing I’m missing is snow! I am aware that not everyone shares my love for the fluffy white stuff, but I have friends in the ski industry, who, I’m sure share my sentiments that we are due for an old-timey winter with lots of snow.

I was born in the middle of the historic 1960 snowstorm, so I guess it’s just part of who I am. Snow was synonymous with Christmas and the New Year as I was growing up. I remember many times when the snow began falling right after Thanksgiving and never let up until spring. (And my high school graduation in 1978 didn’t happen until June 28, because we were out of school the whole month of January!)

If what the forecasters are saying holds true this time around, we may be getting our first significant snowfall around the High Country in the next day or so. I’ll be standing by the window in anticipation!

In the meantime, I’ve dug out a few recipes to help make it a happier occasion for some of us — and possibly more bearable for those who are not fans. Let it snow!

Bagel Snowmen

Bagels, mini and regular size

Cream cheese, softened

Fruit roll-ups (for scarves)

Blueberries or chocolate chips (for mouth and eyes)

Pretzel sticks (for arms)

Mini carrots

Split bagels. Arrange half of a whole bagel as the body of a snowman, using the mini bagel half as the head. Spread cream cheese generously over both bagels – hole and all – to the edges. Place on a serving plate. Place the fruit roll-up strips/scarves over and between the two bagel halves. Place berries/chocolate chips as desired for eyes, mouth and buttons. Cut the mini carrots into triangles for the nose. Attach pretzels to the sides for the arms.

Frozen Party Punch

1 gallon Blue Hawaiian Punch or Kool-aide

2 liters 7-up or Sprite, chilled

12 oz. pineapple juice, chilled

10 scoops vanilla ice cream, or blueberry sherbet, if available

In a punchbowl, combine the liquids. Add scoops of the ice-cream/sherbet just right before serving so they become frothy and float like snowballs.

Snowball Cookies

1 lb. unsalted butter, softened

1½ cup powdered sugar, divided

4½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped walnuts, or more to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Beat butter and 1 cup powdered sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Stir in flour and walnuts until dough is just-combined. Roll dough into 1-inch balls; place 2-inches apart on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned on the bottom, about 10 minutes.

Pour remaining ½ cup powdered sugar in a shallow bowl. Roll hot cookies in the sugar to coat; cool cookies completely on waxed paper and roll again in sugar. Let set awhile before storing in airtight container.

Mexican Chocolate Snowballs

1 cup butter, softened

1 ⅔ cups powdered sugar, divided

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon, divided

½ tsp. ground ancho Chile pepper

⅛ tsp. salt

⅔ cup finely chopped toasted almonds

⅓ cup finely chopped dark chocolate

2 Tbsp. unsweetened dark cocoa powder

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Combine butter and 2/3 cup powdered sugar in a large bowl; beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well combined. Beat in vanilla extract. In another bowl mix together flour, ¼ cup cocoa powder, 2 tsp. cinnamon, ancho Chile pepper and salt. Beat into the butter mixture. Stir in almonds and dark chocolate until dough comes together.

Shape dough by the tablespoon into little balls; place on a lined baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned on the bottom, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool for 1 to 2 minutes on the baking sheets.

Mix remaining 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder in a bowl. Roll cookies in sugar mixture while still warm.

Cool cookies completely on wire racks, about 15 minutes. Roll in sugar mixture again.

Snow Cream

10 cups fresh, clean snow

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk, chilled

Sprinkles, chocolate syrup, Magic Shell, etc.

Fill a chilled mixing bowl with the fresh, clean snow. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Spoon into small bowls. Cover with your choice of toppings. Enjoy!!

