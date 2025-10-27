Shane Fox resigns to take post in Caldwell County

Caroline, Owen, Jennifer and Shane Fox during a recent Christmas parade. Photo provided.

Written by: Sam Garrett

Earlier today, Shane Fox communicated his resignation as Blowing Rock’s town manager to the Blowing Rock town council. During its monthly meeting tonight, Caldwell County’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hire Fox as county manager, effective December 1, 2025.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and exciting challenge for me and my family,” Fox said. “I am currently managing a budget of around $18 million with around 90 employees; Caldwell has a budget of around $130 million and a staff of around 700.”

According to Fox, the time is right for the change, and he will remember Blowing Rock fondly.

“I have been in Blowing Rock for six years,” Fox said. “When I look at the photos and messages on my phone, I see six years of loving a town that has been a wonderful place for me and my family. We will always have so many positive memories here.”

Fox’s success in Blowing Rock is due to the support and love from his family. Since 2019, Fox’s wife Jennifer and his family have been by his side for the entire journey. Jennifer, a substitute teacher and volunteer at Blowing Rock School, has helped with numerous town events, was a valuable resource with the development of the Blowing Rock Academy childcare center and is a staple as Mrs. Claus each year during Christmas festivities.

Caroline Fox and Owen Fox helping out at the American Legion building in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Photo provided.

The entire Fox family stepped up during the aftermath of hurricane Helene to distribute water and supplies to those in need. Fox’s son Owen helped shovel snow at town hall on snow days and daughter Caroline has volunteered to help with camps through the parks and recreation department.

Owen Fox shoveling snow at Town Hall. Photo provided.

“My family has been with me every step of the way,” Fox said. “We have invested ourselves completely into Blowing Rock.”

Fox family during the holidays. Photo provided.

Reflecting on his decision, Fox described the most difficult part as leaving the staff whom he says are hard workers, selfless and would do anything for each other and Blowing Rock.

“Everyone I work with will be missed,” Fox said. “They are such good people.”

In a recent letter to the editor Fox sent to High Country Press, he reflected how he felt about the town employees:

I’ve had the immense privilege of witnessing our team go above and beyond, time and again, no matter the circumstances. They’ve missed Christmases to repair water main breaks and birthdays to resolve sewer emergencies. I’ve seen our public safety officers and firefighters step away from their own families to answer the call of duty, selflessly, without complaint. Whether facing hurricanes, pandemics, or everyday challenges, they show up, tirelessly and without hesitation. Time after time, they put the needs of this town above their own.

Fox noted a shift in attitude, intension and basic civility from the beginning of his tenure in 2019 to 2025.

“Today, there is a very different attitude towards government compared to 2019, when I arrived,” Fox said. “In 2019, the interaction with the community was one of the things I enjoyed most about the job; today is it very different. The public’s attitude towards government has become negative in Blowing Rock.”

For more than a year, Fox has defended the town’s employees both privately and publicly, consistently stating he is in the people business and the most important people for him to interact with are the town employees.

“It is hard not to defend them,” Fox said. “I have no regrets. We make decisions, we move forward, we learn and grow, and move forward with no regrets.”

Fox is proud of his time working in Blowing Rock.

“I am confident that I left Blowing Rock better than I found it,” Fox said. “We have accomplished so much: the work on Sunset and Main Street, work on sewer and water, childcare center, reducing debt and the work at the park; I am proud of everything I have been a part of in Blowing Rock since 2019.”