Several Hundred Members Attend Blowing Rock Civic Association Annual Meeting on August 4

BRCA Members in the audience for the meeting. Photo submitted.

The Blowing Rock Civic Association (BRCA) held its annual meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the famous Perry Car Barn in Blowing Rock. It was attended by several hundred members of this active community organization.

The BRCA was started in 2015 by a group of citizens to promote and improve the quality of life in Blowing Rock by evaluating civic issues, educating and engaging residents on key issues, working with local government and the business community, and encouraging citizens to register to vote, to be involved and to vote in local elections in which a few votes can make a big difference.

BRCA Chair and CEO Jean Kitchin told the audience, “We are blessed to live in a community of world class views, great natural beauty, outstanding seasonal climate and a variety of wonderful people.”

Kitchin emphasized that the BRCA is a strong voice for homeowners who are the cornerstone of the town economy providing most of the funds for the town government’s operations.

The BRCA and its members have worked with the Town government on many important issues including:

expediting the completion of the widening of Highway 321 through town,

determining and publishing facts about the critical need for better ambulance service in Blowing Rock,

determining and publishing facts about the impact of tourism on congestion and parking downtown,

determining and publishing facts about efforts to penetrate neighborhoods with short term rentals,

determining and publishing facts about seriously deteriorating water and sewer systems in town,

publicizing facts concerning proposed developments in the town,

And BRCA has worked effectively with citizens groups to publicize their efforts to obtain better control of speeding and noise on town streets and highways and to publicize their efforts to preserve town greenspace.

Kitchin said that BRCA members closely monitor town meetings to inform BRCA members of important issues and information impacting them.

BRCA communicates through publishing frequent releases to several hundred recipients, the new and exciting “28605″ video releases and through community meetings.

Kitchin expressed appreciation to BRCA member Chip Perry for allowing the BRCA to hold the meeting in his Car Barn. Perry welcomed the group and gave a brief history of his outstanding facility and superb car collection and of the historic property that is home to the unique building.

Car Barn Owner and BRCA member Chip Perry addresses the members about the car barn and his collection of classic cars. Photo submitted.

The membership then proceeded to elect two new Board of Trustees members: Laura Bingham, retired President of Peace College, and Morgan Tarbutton, an executive with Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. They join 24 other outstanding Blowing Rock citizens and homeowners as members of the BRCA Board of Trustees.

A highlight of the meeting was the annual presentation of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award named in honor of one of Blowing Rock’s greatest benefactors. The Broyhill Award is given to a citizen who has rendered extraordinary service to the community in the past year.

BRCA board member David Goodson presided over the presentation on behalf of the Award Committee and the award was presented by BRCA Board member Dr. Charles (Bunky) Davant who said, “…it’s a real pleasure to present this award to one who has done so much for this community not only in the past year but over many years.”

He then announced the recipient of the 2022 Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award goes to BRCA Board member Dr. Barry Buxton, retired President of Lees McCrae College and author of the excellent history of Blowing Rock “A Village Tapestry.”

Dr. Buxton responded with gratitude and encouragement to everyone to enjoy and preserve the unique quality of Blowing Rock.

(L to R) BRCA Board Member Hunt Broyhill, BRCA Board Member Dr. Charles Davant, BRCA Paul H. Broyhill Community Service 2022 Award Recipient Dr. Barry Buxton,

BRCA Board Chair Jean Kitchin, and BRCA Board Member David Goodson. Photo submitted.

