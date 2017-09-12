September Recognitions from Watauga Schools

Below are staff, faculty and student recognitions from the September meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education.
The board recognized members of the Watauga High School FFA Club who achieved several high honors at the N.C. State FFA Convention in June. Pictured are: Sadie Lapointe, Laramie Ward, Robyn Langdon, Cooper Hagaman, Max Hagaman, Lisandra Mejia, Elizabeth Ward and Sydney Ward.
Hardin Park teacher Erin Selle was recognized by the board after being named an Exceptional Children Teacher of Excellence. Selle was presented the award by Watauga County Schools EC Director Dr. Mike Marcella.
Members of the Back2School Festival’s planning board were presented with September’s Servant’s Heart Award by superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott. The group spearheaded the event to new heights this year, providing more students with school supplies than ever before. Pictured are: Kendra Sink, Sandra Ruppert, Sara Stollenmaier, Patricia Harper and Kathy Crutchfield with Dr. Scott Elliott.
Members of Mabel School’s Junior Beta Club were recognized by the board for several individual and group accomplishments at the club’s national convention held in Jacksonville, Fla. Pictured are: Logan Sturgill, Katie Ward, Diane Maglamery, Lindsey Sturgill, Madison Welch and Fayla Martain.
