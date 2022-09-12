September Market was Huge Success: Another MANNA FoodBank Community Market to be held at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland on Friday, October 14

Graphic submitted.

By Tim Gardner

The MANNA FoodBank will host another Community Market on Friday, October 14th at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland. The gymnasium is located at 185 Shady Street and is adjacent to Newland Elementary School.

Anyone or any family struggling financially to afford groceries is welcome to come by then for free grocery staples, fresh produce and perishable items from the MANNA FoodBank. The Community Market will open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain so until food items run out.

The Community Market will have touch free, drive through pick up.

“Our last Community Market was held on September 8th and was a good, blessed and successful day as 106 families went home with food boxes,” said Coordinator Tammy Woodie. “Thanks to everyone who come out for food and to everyone who helped with the Community Market in any capacity. I encourage others to help spread the word about our next Community Market on October 14th. Please tell others and post on your social media and/or web page to help get the word out.”

For further details, contact Woodie by phone at (828) 733-6006 or by email at: [email protected] More information about the Community Market can also be obtained by calling Avery County Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis (828) 733-8266, whose office is housed in the Old Rock School Gymnasium, or Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families (828) 260-5389.

The Community Market is in need of volunteers who will help with the packaging of food items and their distribution to recipients. Those interested in volunteering for this most needy cause should contact Tammy Woodie for further information.

MANNA FoodBank, headquartered in Asheville, NC, is a private, not-for-profit service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including Avery County and the Qualla Boundary (territory in Cherokee for the federally recognized Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians). MANNA links the food industry to over 200 partner pantries and other human service organizations to get food to thousands of families’ tables through compassion and dignity.

MANNA is an acronym, and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance. It is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. To learn more about MANNA FoodBank, log online to its web site: MANNAFoodBank.org or phone MANNA’S Food Help Line at 1-800-820-1109.

