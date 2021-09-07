September is Library Card Sign-up Month at Watauga County Public Library

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Watauga County Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to achieving your goals and lifelong learning.



There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, books, and educational programs, a library card gives people of all ages the tools to succeed.



At Watauga County Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities such as outdoor story times, scavenger hunts, LEGO® club, and Storywalks® as well as virtual programming. A library card allows you access to e-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines for all ages in addition to print materials.

NC Live can be accessed with a library card anywhere you have an internet connection. With content from more than 50,000 newspapers, journals, magazines, encyclopedias, ebooks, e-audio, and streaming video titles, NC Live offers users the highest quality, most authoritative subscription resources in the information marketplace.

Students who attend Watauga County schools are part of the library’s Student Access program and can use their student ID number to check out up to ten books or audiobooks with no fines or to access the library’s electronic resources. “This is like having two library cards! It is a wonderful partnership between the schools and the library”, says Monica Caruso, County Librarian.



Watauga County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.wataugacountylibrary.com When coming to the library, we ask that you wear a mask when in the building. We do have disposable masks here while supplies last.



This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, the Watauga County Public Library will host a Library Card Sign-up drawing for those who get a card. We are thankful to Sweet Frog, Chic-Fil-A, Domino’s Pizza and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff for their prize donations toward the drawing.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

