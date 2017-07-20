Senior Softball Team Looking for Participants on Tuesday, Thursday for Practice, Pick-Up Games

Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 12:54 pm

By Jesse Wood

A senior softball club is looking for participants.

Men and women over the age of 50 are invited to attend Tuesday and Thursday meet ups in the High Country to play softball. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the group meets at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk, and at 10 a.m. on Thursday, they meet at the Watauga County Parks & Recreation fields in Boone.

“We’re looking for people,” organizer Bert Valery said. “It’s just to get seniors active, playing softball and having fun.”

Balls and bats are provided. Just bring your glove for a friendly, stress-free and competition-free environment, according to a flyer.

“The main thing is we are not a league. We play pickup games. Anybody is invited to come to one game and not do any others,” Valery said. “Right now, we are practicing hitting and fielding, playing pepper in the infield and double plays.”

While there aren’t enough members in the group yet to play games against each other, they have organized games with other regional teams.

On Thursday, June 27, and on Tuesday, Aug. 15 this High Country group will play a double header against a senior team out of Johnson City, Tenn.

For more information, contact Bert Valery at 727-215-5560 or [email protected].

