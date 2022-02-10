Senior Appreciation Day at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market February 12th, 2022

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting a Senior Appreciation Day Saturday, February 12th from 9am-12pm!

This event is a celebration of seniors in our community and is the second Senior Appreciation Day at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s farmers’ markets, the first one being at the King Street Market.

There will be senior-focused community organizations tabling, free coffee for seniors, senior trivia, and more!

Keep reading for more information about our special guests and activities:

High Country Lifelong Learners – High Country Lifelong Learners is a volunteer-based organization in association with the Watauga County Library that provides seniors with free classes, excursions, and movie screenings.

“It keeps people engaged, providing them with opportunities for stimulating programs.” – HCLL director Susan Adams

This organization is a great way for seniors to continue learning and experiencing new things while also making friends for life!

High Country Area Agency on Aging – High Country Area Agency on Aging is an organization available to seniors in the high country that provides resources such as support, advocacy, and

health promotion as well as disease prevention classes. They also now provide information and support regarding COVID-19 for seniors who may be struggling during this time.

Senior trivia and prizes – Stop by to test your knowledge on older adults and their impact in our community! There will be prizes available to those who stop by and participate.

Seniors are valuable members of our community, so come show your support and appreciation for them this Saturday from 9am-noon at: Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove rd. Boone, NC 28607.

About Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market

The Boone Winter Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, offers an indoor and outdoor retail space to local farmers and producers during the winter months and provides community members an opportunity to continue to access quality, local products from December through March, when many other venues are not available.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @BooneWinterFM and on Instagram @boonewintermarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email [email protected]

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.

For additional information about Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market, please visit www.brwia.org/wintermarket, or contact Rachel Kinard, Farmers’ Market Manager for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at [email protected] or 828-386-1537.

