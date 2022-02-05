Senator Deanna Ballard Among Nine Recognized as 2022 Legislative Champions by Teach For America North Carolina

North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard

By Sherrie Norris

North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock was among nine policymakers from across the state recently recognized as a 2022 Legislative Champion by Teach for America North Carolina.

According to a press release on Monday, Jan. 31, staff members, corps members and alumni representing Teach For America North Carolina participated in a Legislative Champions Week January 24-28.

Each day, the group announced one or more of its 2022 Legislative Champions and among those recognized was Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock).

Ballard was joined in the designation by Rep. Robert Reives (D-Goldston), Sen. Michael Lee (R-Wilmington), Sen. Dan Blue (D-Raleigh), Rep.Ashton Wheeler Clemmons (D-Greensboro), Rep .Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain), Sen. Phil Berger (R-Eden), and Gov. Roy Cooper (D-Raleigh).

These lawmakers were described as “strong supporters of Teach For America and present unwavering dedication to North Carolina’s public education system.”

The release noted that this was not an exhaustive list of TFA’s supporters and legislative champions.

“Rather, this week was a chance to provide special recognition to nine lawmakers who stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to support the students, parents, teachers and communities that TFA serves.”

TFA is proud of its 30-year history serving communities in North Carolina and they are grateful to the many lawmakers, including these nine champions, who are valuable partners in this pursuit.

“We are grateful to these lawmakers for their steadfast support of our mission of finding and nurturing leaders who commit to expanding opportunity for students across North Carolina,” said Teach For America North Carolina Executive Director Dr. Monique Perry-Graves. She added, “Our legislative champions know that together we can solve the teacher shortage and deliver a quality education to every student by first placing talented leaders inside the classroom for at least two years and then by continuing to support those leaders as they continue to lead inside and outside of the classroom.”

Teach For America will continue to partner with lawmakers and other external stakeholders from both sides of the aisle and from all across the ideological spectrum to advance its vision that one day all children in this nation will have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.

Committed to Education and Best Outcome For Students

Ballard, who was first elected NC State Senator for the 45th District in 2016, is a long-time proponent of education. The daughter of a school teacher, it’s been said that the senator is committed to making sure the focus of education continues to be on the best outcome for students of all ages.

She currently chairs both the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education and the Education/Higher Education committees, as well as the Pensions and Retirement and Aging Committee. She also serves on various other committees, including Senate Appropriations on Health and Human Service, Senate Finance, Health Care, Rules and Operations of the Senate and the Appropriations/Base/Budget Committee.

Ballard has built a career based on dedicated service to others and a firm foundation in conservative values. She currently serves as Director of Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headquartered in Boone. She advises and assists senior leadership and other stakeholders in determining effective communication and public policy strategies to move the organization forward in accordance with their core missions. Prior to that she served as Director of the Office of the President/CEO where her work included helping to direct administrative, financial, and operational activities on behalf of the president/CEO, Franklin Graham, in order to coordinate complex humanitarian and ministry efforts across multiple offices around the world.

Ballard first became involved in political service as a volunteer for George W. Bush’s Presidential Advance Team and quickly rose through the ranks to become Special Assistant to the President and Director of Scheduling and Advance for the First Lady—making her one of the youngest female commissioned officers within the Bush administration.

Ballard has a degree in Business from Belmont University and has served as an advisory board member for Project GOPINK! and SHEPAC. She was also an E.A. Morris Fellowship for Emerging Leaders fellow.

In her free time, Ballard serves on the worship team at her church, runs half marathons, and loves exploring new places and hiking along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her favorite activities are those that allow her the opportunity to equip others to reach their full potential.

About Teach For America

Teach For America is a diverse network of leaders who confront educational inequity by teaching for at least two years and then working with unwavering commitment from every sector of society to create a nation free from this injustice.

As educators, advocates, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community members, the organization fights for the aspirations of students and families.

Since its 1990 debut in NC, Teach For America has helped trained nearly 4,000 teacher leaders impacting more than 250,000 students.

This was accomplished, the organization stated, thanks in part to the strong support received from state government.

“Each year, we place and support 225-plus teacher leaders in 12 school districts and charter school networks across Eastern North Carolina, Charlotte, and the Piedmont Triad. These corps members impact over 19,000 North Carolina public school students each year. Moreover, we regularly work to further develop the leadership of the 2,000-plus Teach For America alumni who continue to live, work and worship across our great state.”

For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org

