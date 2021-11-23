Sen. Deanna Ballard Secures Critical Improvements for District 45

for District 45

Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) secured critical improvements for Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, and Wilkes counties in the compromise state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor this week. The compromise state budget reflects considerable concessions to Democrats.

Sen. Ballard said, “After months of productive negotiations with the Governor, I’m proud to see this budget pass and be signed into law. As the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, it’s reassuring to see Democrats and Republicans come together to work on behalf of our students across North Carolina. I am also glad to know our High Country residents will keep more of their hard-earned money and see major infrastructure improvements funded in their community because of this budget.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “Sen. Ballard was instrumental in getting critical infrastructure and other projects approved for her district.”

The state budget sets in motion a 10-year, $16.1 billion cash infrastructure and capital plan. It also includes a sweeping tax cut that reduces the personal income tax rate to 3.99% over six years and increases the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers. It increases the child tax deduction by $500 per child and eliminates the state income tax on military pensions.

As the chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee, Sen. Ballard played an integral role in negotiating the $15.4 billion education budget for 2021-22 and $15.9 billion for 2022-23, which supports K-12 and higher education.

The state budget includes $100 million in recurring funds for a new state-funded teacher salary supplement for lower-wealth counties to help them recruit and retain high-quality teachers. Watauga County is set to receive more than $350,000 in additional teacher supplements, for a total of $855 per teacher. Ashe County is set to receive more than $445,000 in additional teacher supplements, for a total of $1,672 per teacher. Alleghany County is set to receive more than $435,000 in additional teacher supplements, for a total of $3,345 per teacher. Surry County is set to receive more than $1.2 million in additional teacher supplements, for total of $1,405 per teacher. Wilkes County is set to receive for more than $1.1 million in additional teacher supplements, for a total of $1,454 per teacher.

In addition to supporting the sweeping tax cut and infrastructure plan, Sen. Ballard successfully secured the following funding for her district:

$4.8 million for Town of Blowing Rock water and sewer

$1 million for Beech Mountain water and sewer

$700,000 for Seven Devils water and sewer

$500,000 for Rural Medicine Resource Initiative

$500,000 for Middle Fork Greenway

$362,500 for Watauga County capital improvements

$250,000 for Lansing playground and restrooms

$200,000 for Watauga County parking facility

$150,000 for Blue Ridge Conservancy Watauga River Paddle Trail

$100,000 for Watauga County Roof Repairs

$137,940 to Watauga County for a local health department grant

$100,000 for Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission Inc.

$6.9 million to Caldwell Community College for repairs and renovations

$362,500 to Ashe County for capital improvements

$2.5 million for the Ashe County Agriculture Center

$125,000 to the Ashe Memorial Hospital for educational training equipment

$54 million for ASU Innovation District Project

$25 million for ASU Peacock Hall

$43 million for various repair and renovation projects at ASU

$100,000 for Wards Mill Dam removal

$50,000 for Northern Peaks State trail

$45,000 for Lansing sidewalks

$40,000 for Lansing Creeper trail

$113,748 to Ashe County for a local health department grant

$50,000 for the North Wilkesboro Farmers Market

$3,110,134 for the Rendezvous Mountain Park

$500,000 for the Town of North Wilkesboro for water and sewer projects

$400,000 for the Town of Wilkesboro Bridge Repairs

$350,000 for the Town of Wilkesboro Community Common Bathrooms

$362,500 to Wilkes County for capital improvements

$2.5 million for Wilkes County High School Athletic Facility

$5 million for Wilkes Central High School Athletic Facility

$500,000 for Wilkes Recovery Revolution

$149,336 to Wilkes County for a local health department grant

$18 million for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project

$350,000 for Alleghany Memorial Hospital for various repair and renovation projects

$2 million for the Alleghany County Courthouse

$2.25 million for the Alleghany County School Athletic Facilities

$200,000 to Alleghany County for capital improvements

$7 million to the Town of Sparta for capital improvements

$100,000 for the Laurel Ridge Camp Conference and Retreat Center

$99,784 to Alleghany County for a local health department grant

$4 million for the Bean Shoals Trail

$1.3 million for the Horne Creek Historic Farm

$2.9 million for the Surry County Airport

$362,500 to Surry County for capital improvements

$625,000 for the Mt. Airy Greenway and River Restoration

$151,972 to Surry County for a local health department grant

$300,000 for Surry Medical Ministries Clinic

$500,000 for Surry County Addiction Treatment

