Sears named to NC All State basketball team

Kate Sears (12) dribbles at the top of the key on Feb. 10 against Ashe County in Lentz Eggers Gym, looking for an opening. She found plenty, recording a game-high 18 points on the night. Photographic image by David Rogers.

By David Rogers. BOONE, N.C. — Adding to her selection as Player of the Year for District 11 of the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, Watauga sophomore Kate Sears has been named to North Carolina’s “All State” team as a 2nd Team selection, NCBCA announced on March 20.

Sears is one of only two sophomores selected to the All State team, the other being Adelaide Jernigan of Bishop McGuinness, a private Catholic highs school in Kernersville.

