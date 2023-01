Watauga point guard Kate Sears (12) jumps past Mountain Heritage guard Avee Silver (30) to attack the basket on Dec. 9 at Lentz Eggers Gym. Photographic image by David Rogers

By David Rogers

LEXINGTON, N.C. — With nary a wink nor a nod, Watauga’s women’s basketball team stormed past Central Davidson on Jan 3, leading from start to finish and building to a dominant, 50-39 win.

