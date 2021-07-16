Sculptor Bill Brown celebrates 40th Studio Anniversary

Bill Brown forging on 5 Ton Power Hammer

We’ve all heard how time flies and artist Bill Brown certainly agrees, saying “It is amazing to think all that has happened in my work and life over the last forty years”.

The metal sculptor began setting up his Linville Falls studio at the end of 1981 and it has evolved as the artist and his work has evolved and expanded. To celebrate this special occasion, Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is hosting a 40th Anniversary Summer Celebration on Saturday July 24th and Sunday July 25th from 10- 5 both days. Everyone is invited to join the celebration, visit and explore the work of all the artists that are displayed throughout the grounds and in the interior gallery.

There have been many changes at Brown’s studio over the years, and one that is notable is the addition of a separate gallery building and the improvements of the expansive outside lawn and garden and the additional representation of other sculptors. Brown’s steel sculptures are shown along side the work of multiple regional artists who work in different styles and mediums.

Currently the garden features Brown’s large-scale sculptures along with the stone sculptures of Carl and Ethan Peverall who create both large architectural scale and smaller scale sculptures. Highlighting the beautiful patina of reclaimed metal, the Celtic and gothic inspired work of Beau Lyday also draws attention to the artist’s labor-intensive process. Trip Jarvis presents strong images and delicate details in his cast iron and steel sculptures. Josh Cote’s wire rabbit sculpture on a bench is another of the newest pieces installed from the upper entry yard and garden to the lower meadow.

The gallery highlights smaller work for interiors as well as paintings by Bill Brown and Jan Chenoweth. Jan’s work is a new addition to the gallery this year; bringing a lifetime of talent and artistic vision. This South Carolina artist’s work is best described as layered abstractions, which emphasize color and texture.

Showing in the gallery this summer is the work of acclaimed sculptor Roger Halligan who creates mixed media sculptures primarily using metal and cement. The cast glass sculpture of Rick Beck brings color and reflected light to the gallery. Lucas Hundley’s rich knowledge of process and materials are highlighted in his turned wood vessels. Sculptural works in clay by Shaun Ireland are featured along with Tinka Jordy’s clay figurative works.

During the 40th Anniversary Summer Celebration, the garden, gallery and studio will highlight a range of Bill Brown’s sculpture, including work from his “Refugee Series” of sculptures. The 40th Anniversary Celebration is open to everyone and will take place Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25th from 10 – 5. Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville Falls and open regularly from Thursday – Saturday from 10 – 5 and Sundays 12 – 5. For more information contact the gallery at 828-765-6226 and www.studiosculpture.com.

Bill Brown with works in progress in the studio

Sculpture in the upper garden

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

