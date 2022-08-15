Scott Ballard and Randi Robeson Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through August 21

Two artists share Edgewood Cottage this week, Scott Ballard, who started his art journey in photography before turning to paint, and Randi Robeson, who works in oils.

Scott Ballard’s piece

As Chief Photographer at Lees-McRae College followed by Program Photographer for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Scott’s art journey began with photography. Since that time, he has continued to diversify into painting and has taken part in juried art shows, “Best of the Blue Ridge” shows, and BRAHM’S Plein Air Festival. His work is included in the recently published “Painters and Their Paintings: Ashe County, NC” by Doug Monroe. Scott would enjoy ​sharing his works and process with you this week at Edgewood Cottage. (www.scottballardart.com)

Randi Robeson’s piece

Randi always appreciated art, but it wasn’t until he retired that he began to pursue his own art journey. His love of horticulture and botany has informed his still life paintings and in oil painting, he found his medium to capture all the things he loves. Come meet Randi and enjoy his work at Edgewood Cottage from August 15th through August 21st.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

