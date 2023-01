Watauga senior Brooke Scheffler (20) was solid on both ends of the court on Jan. 6, and also instrumental in limiting South Caldwell junior center Lillie Bumgarner (right), in the Pioneers’ 60-34 win, in Hudson. Photographic image by David Rogers

By David Rogers

HUDSON, N.C. — Finding different ways to win basketball games can add up to a good season. In opening Northwestern Conference play for the 2022-23 season with a dominating win over South Caldwell, 60-34, Watauga found a third star on Jan. 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket