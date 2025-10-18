Saturday’s No Kings Day of Action in Boone on Saturday Morning Draws 1000 Plus People to the Sidewalks of Blowing Rock Road

The protest took place along the sidewalk adjacent to the Blowing Rock Road in Boone directly across from Applebee’s Restaurant. Protestors lined the sidewalk between Lowe’s Hardware and CVS Pharmacy with hundreds of homemade signs that oppose authoritarianism and the harmful acts they perceived are perpetrated by the Trump Administration. Morning traffic horns were blasting from cars and trunks traveling along the roadway as people cheered from the sidewalk.

Boone Rising organized the local No Kings event that they said was to increase awareness of the ongoing threat to the democracy; to bring local residents together and work together; and to protest against authoritarian rule in Boone, Watauga County, North Carolina, and the United States of America.

“As President Trump continues to attack our democracy, institutions, and conduct himself as a dictator, we are taking a stand to reject his hateful, authoritarian actions,” said Laura Aiken, a volunteer organizer. “Our peaceful protest will bring Boone and Watauga County residents together where we will share one simple message: We don’t do kings in America!”

The protest was schedule to last from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m.