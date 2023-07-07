Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 14

Lisa “Sassy” Gorum stands outside of her storefront. Photo by Josh Floyd.

By Harley Nefe

The High Country will be gaining a new addition to its eclectic variety of retail offerings, as Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts will be celebrating its grand opening on Friday, July 14.

Located in Foscoe, the consignment shop is the newest endeavor of Lisa Gorum, better known as Sassy.

Lisa “Sassy” Gorum. Photo by Josh Floyd.

Sassy can be described as a proud Southern Belle, having been born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. She said so much of who she is comes from her cherished childhood memories. Life was great growing up in the Deep South, Sassy reflected. To this day, she is most proud of her southern heritage and being the mother of three and grandmother to six – who she credits the name “Sassy” to.

Sassy has experience as an artist, Amazon best-selling children’s book author, and now – a proud business owner. Having studied interior design at the University of Alabama, Sassy said she is thrilled to bring a discerning eye to curating a selection of gifts, home decor, and furnishings.

“’My consignment shop will be a high-end home décor consignment shop,” Sassy described. “I will also offer fun retail gifts from various wholesale accounts that I have opened in order to add to our inventory.”

A variety of artisans will be showcasing their talents at the store – from woodwork, sculptures, metal work, stained glass, and more, there is lots to explore.

“There is so much to see at the shop!” Sassy said. “Please just take your time, grab a bag of popcorn, take a look around. We carefully select our merchandise with a keen eye for quality to enhance your shopping experience.”

Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts is both a reflection and compilation of Sassy’s lifelong experiences as a renowned hostess and the sense of “home” she creates within its comfortable ambiance.

Having lived in Alabama, Texas, Maryland, and now North Carolina, Sassy brings a wide range of social and cultural diversity to the selections she offers.

The pineapple is a symbol for hospitality and a gracious welcome.

Sassy claims the store will intrigue even the most discerning customers in the High Country. The shop wraps its visitors in a warm and inviting atmosphere that inspires creative ideas and reinforces choices that might not otherwise be comfortable for some.

By being inviting, entertaining, fun, and constantly changing, Sassy said she wants the shop to be the “go to” source for new ideas, gifts, and design choices.

Overall, Sassy described this business venture as an incredible opportunity that has always been a dream of hers.

“I moved here in August 2021,” she shared. “It’s been almost two years, and I’ve made incredible friends. They are so supportive and encouraging, and they made this all possible.”

The grand opening of Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts will be on Friday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business will then celebrate its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 20 from 3-4 p.m.

“We are very excited and over the moon to be opening soon!” Sassy shared. “I hope y’all will come out to help us celebrate!”

Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts is located at 8830 NC Hwy 105 South in Boone. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information about the business, please visit the website https://sassyconsignments.com/ or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

