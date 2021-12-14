Santa’s Biggest Elf Hits the Big Screen at the Appalachian Theatre

Audiences will be laughing all the way when the Appalachian Theatre Cinema Classics Series screens “Elf,” the hilarious holiday film about the boundlessly cheerful Buddy, the Elf. It’s a family favorite with over-the-top comedic performances by a stellar cast that audiences can enjoy on the silver screen Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone.

The film “Elf,” directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum, begins with a disastrous misunderstanding on a Christmas long ago. As Santa Claus (Ed Asner) is making his rounds, a human orphan crawls into his sack and accidentally hitches a ride to the North Pole. Raised as an Elf by Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), Buddy (Will Ferrell) knows he’s at least four feet taller than most of the other elves. When he finally learns he is not an elf, he decides he must leave the North Pole to find his true place in the world.

Buddy travels to Manhattan, which he describes by saying, “I passed through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then I walked through the Lincoln Tunnel.” It is there he finds his workaholic father (James Caan) who’s on Santa’s naughty list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, Buddy discovers his destiny — to save Christmas.

Film critic roger Ebert says, “This is one of those rare Christmas comedies that has a heart, a brain and a wicked sense of humor, and it charms the socks right off the mantelpiece.”

According to Favreau, the script was initially “much darker” and did not interest him but he was keen to work with Ferrell on his first movie after leaving “Saturday Night Live.” Asked to rewrite the script, a turning point came when he realized he could make Buddy’s world an homage to the Rankin/Bass Christmas television specials which could make the film more appropriate for younger audiences with a PG instead of a PG-13 rating.

“Elf” was released in the United States by New Line Cinema on November 7, 2003, and became a major critical and commercial success, grossing $220 million worldwide against a $33 million budget. Ferrell’s performance as Buddy the Elf was praised by critics and audiences alike, with many calling it one of his best performances. The film inspired the 2010 Broadway production, “Elf: The Musical.”

Patrons and supporters of the Appalachian Theatre should note that the venue is committed to the health and safety of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies. Policies may vary so make sure you check the event page for entry requirements.

Tickets to the film are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under and are available online as part of the theatre’s touchless ticketing program online. Seating capacity in the theatre is reduced with reserved seating. Everyone, regardless of age, must have a ticket. To read about current guidelines in effect, or to join the theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.

