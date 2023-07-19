Santa Visits Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Market

Recently, Santa hiked right through the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market while on his summer vacation. He enjoyed meeting local farmers, artists, residents, and visitors. He even had time to fix some toys and shop for some early holiday gifts.

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June through October, from 2-6 p.m. in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). The next market will be held on Friday, August 4. For information, please contact Sandy at 954-931-1810.

Courtesy of Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

