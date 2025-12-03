Santa Paws is Coming to Town

Provided by: The Watauga Humane Society

Boone, NC – December 2, 2025 — Watauga Humane Society invites the community to kick off the holiday season with cocoa, Claus, and compassion.

On Saturday, December 6th from 1:00 to 3:30 PM, the WHS Adoption Center at 312 Paws Way will welcome Mister and Misses Claus for a cozy, family-friendly photo event. Guests can enjoy a fully stocked hot chocolate bar—complete with whipped cream, peppermint sticks, and maybe even a sprinkle of cinnamon—while creating festive memories and supporting a worthy cause.

Admission is simple: bring a new, unopened bag or case of wet pet food, treats, or a monetary donation to the WHS Enrichment Fund. That’s your ticket to a photo with Santa.

Bonus holiday magic: any guest who adopts a pet during the event will receive VIP access for a “Gotcha Day” photo with Santa—no waiting required.

This event helps fund enrichment activities for animals in care and spreads holiday joy to both pets and people in the High Country.

For more information, visit wataugahumanesociety.org.