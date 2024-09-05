Sample Ballots for November Watauga Voters

Attached are the sample ballots for the upcoming November 5, 2024 election. Please remember that there are different ballots depending on where the voter lives. If anyone has any questions about which ballot style is theirs, you can go to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ and look under “Your Sample Ballot”. Should you have any questions please let us know.

Watauga County Board of Elections

842 West King Street, Suite 6 – PO Box 528 – Boone NC 28607

Phone: 828-265-8061 Fax: 828-265-8068

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

