Safe Harbor Welcomes Tiffany Christian As The New Director Of High Country Ministries

Tiffany Christian, Director Of High Country Ministries

Safe Harbor’s High Country for Women, welcomes Tiffany Christian as the new Director of High Country Ministries to their Boone location.

Tiffany’s primary responsibility will be to increase awareness of Safe Harbor in the High Country and the services they provide. This awareness will also ultimately lead to engagement and collaboration with the community as a whole. Through these efforts, true life transformation of those Safe Harbor is looking to serve will result. Tiffany will be the face of Safe Harbor in the High Country.

“I am grateful for the foundation Nanette Franklin has laid by bringing Safe Harbor to the High Country. I am honored to be chosen to take the lead in the next steps of growing and expanding how this ministry serves our community. I look forward to finding ways to collaborate with others who, just as we do, want to see women’s – and by extension children’s and families lives be empowered, reaching their fullest potential” says Tiffany.

In addition to Tiffany’s many impressive professional and academic accomplishments, she has a heart to serve. Over the years, Tiffany has volunteered at The Rock Church (Boone, NC), Hickory Community Theater and has served on many boards, including Boone’s Chamber of Commerce, F.A.R.M Cafe’, Hospitality House and many, many other notable organizations.

Safe Harbor’s Executive Director, Vicki Murray said, “I’m very excited to have Tiffany as our ‘boots on the ground’ person. Tiffany is well connected in the community and she will work well with other agencies and raise awareness of the services offered through Safe Harbor.”

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the surrounding Catawba County and High Country areas, restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. A non-profit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those women in our community who are hurting and experiencing homelessnes or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233

Courtesy of Safe Harbor.

