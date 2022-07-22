Rosen Sculpture Competition Winners Announced, Showcased Across App State

Andrew Light’s Divergent

During a recent weekend in July, art enthusiasts attended the 36th Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror. This year’s juror, renowned sculptor Elizabeth Brim from Penland, NC, offered participants a compelling narrative of each sculpture as the group visited each of the works located on campus in the vicinity of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

For the last 36 years, the annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University. The sculptures in this year’s competition represent a diversity of styles. From playful to powerful, the artists have expressed their three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create their sculptures.

The winners of the Martin & Doris Rosen 36th Rosen Sculpture Competition are as follows:

First Place $3,500: Andrew Light, Divergent, 2020, Steel, Lexington, KY

Divergent, 2020, Steel, Lexington, KY Second Place $2,500: Susan Moffatt, Sinuosity II, 2020, Marble on granite base, Chapel Hill, NC

Third Place. $1,500: Kevin Curry, Lost and Found, 2019, Coroplast, Tallahassee, FL

Honorable Mention. Kevin Eichner, Mei Amour, 2020, Reclaimed steel, Moncure, NC

According to Brim, “I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to judge the 2022 Rosen Sculpture Competition. There were many wonderful sculptures to choose from and it was fun to finally see the selected pieces installed on the App State campus and how the placement of the sculptures added to their visual impact. It was my pleasure to lead a group of interested and engaged supporters around to view and discuss the sculptures.”

The crowd was delighted when Brim announced during the sculpture walk, that she had several winning sculptures in mind, but would not made her final selection of the winners until the sculpture tour was complete. She deftly moderated participation from the guests and considered the comments from the audience about their thoughts and inspirations related to each of the sculptures before making her final selections.

Andrew Light, sculptor of the winning sculpture, Divergent states, “I am principally concerned with abstract figuration in my work. The pursuit and capture of a momentary gesture in a static object continues to be a fascinating and limitless challenge.” Juror Brim shares that “this sculpture came out as the most outstanding because of its design, meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship.”

Sinuosity II, the carved marble sculpture by Susan Moffatt was immediately impressive. Per Brim, “It suggests both strength and serenity and the placement in a circle of peony shrubs enhanced the sculpture.”

Brim took great pleasure in seeing the floating baby Lost and Found by Kevin Curry in person after being curious viewing the photographs of this unusual floating sculpture in the campus pond. “I enjoyed visiting the duck pond several times during my visit to see the baby in different positions and at different distances. It is a fun piece but also stirred up several serious conversations about its statement and possible inspirations.” According to sculptor Curry, “This floating baby sculpture simultaneously echoes sentiments of potential, safety, trust and support.”

Kevin Eichner’s Mei Amour, awarded Honorable Mention, evolves from the stiff, ridged, industrial I-beam. Eichner states, “I have discovered the breath within the beams, an understanding of how the structural nature of the material frees itself of its industrial function, allowing the material to blossom, intertwine and gesture towards the sky, as a symbol and celebration of both human nature and Mother Nature within the industrial beams.”

All are encouraged to visit these 10 sculptures which will be on view through May 2023. This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation. For more information visit: tcva.org. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at tcva.org

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its seven galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail [email protected] or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

