Road and Parking Area Closures for Boonerang Music and Arts Festival

The second annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival takes place throughout Downtown Boone beginning the evening of Thursday, June 15, and ending the evening of June 17. In order to keep festival attendees and motorists safe, certain roads and parking lots will be closed. Please read below for all road closures and parking area closures.

Friday, June 16th: South Depot Street, beginning at Rivers Street and ending at Howard Street, will close at 1:00 p.m.. North Depot Street, beginning at Queen Street and ending at King Street, will close beginning at 1:00 p.m. The Depot Street parking lot will be closed all day.

Saturday, June 17th: The South Depot Street road closure will extend from Rivers Street to King Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Additionally, Howard Street will be closed from 277 Howard Street to 182 Howard Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.. The alley between King Street and Howard Street, located behind 747 King Street, will be closed to east-bound traffic.

South Depot Street from King Street to Howard Street, and Howard Street from 277 Howard Street to 182 Howard Street, are expected to reopen at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th. North Depot Street and the Depot Street parking lot are expected to reopen at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th. South Depot Street from River Street to Howard Street is expected to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17th.

Queen Street, King Street, and Rivers Street will all remain open throughout the entirety of the festival.

For more information, please contact the Cultural Resources Department at (828) 268-6280.

Courtesy of the Town of Boone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

