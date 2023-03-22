Riddle me this: Watauga holds on to early lead in 11-9 win over South Caldwell

By David Rogers. HUDSON, N.C. — If Watauga third baseman had only hit a triple, he would have accomplished one of baseball’s most prized feats for a single game: “hitting for the cycle. He still had a big night at the plate on March 21 at South Caldwell, slugging a double, hammering a home run and lacing a single into the outfield. His stat line included three RBIs and three runs scored.

Teammate Johnny Ray nearly equaled Riddle’s prolific offensive production, going 2-for-4, with two runs scored and three RBIs while ripping a triple and slamming a home run.

