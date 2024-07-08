Ricky Evans and Bobbie Kelly Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through July 14

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

This week’s artists work in a variety of medium. Ricky Evans works in pen and ink, oil, watercolor and photography. Bobbie Kelly works in watercolor, pastels and scratchboard. Both are first-time artists at Edgewood and would love to meet you from July 8 through July 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including a free evening reception on Thursday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In fact, come for the art and stay for the fun “artini” signature cocktails.

Ricky Evans says his passion is his profession. As an artist, Ricky just keeps adding media to his list: pen, ink, watercolor, oil, acrylic and photography. Ricky’s works include the quaint fishing village of Southport, NC, home to his artist studio for 25 years, but also works capturing the history and beauty of his Blue Ridge mountain retreat. Ricky says his favorite piece to be featured at the Cottage this season is “John’s River Gorge,” a 24 x 12 oil on museum panel. I can’t wait to see it because I can’t take my eyes off of this oil of The Blowing Rock itself.





Bobbie Kelly is a multi-medium artist as well and while every medium yields different results, she says her goal is always the same: to elicit an emotion from the viewer. Bobbie does drawings, scratchboard, mixed media, and pastels but watercolor is her first love. She enjoys doing pairs of paintings that have a common theme and resonate with viewers. Bobbie’s favorite pieces to be featured at the Cottage this season are entitled “Sneaks & Stilettos,” a homage to a woman’s prerogative to change her style with her mood. Come to the Cottage to see the great stilettos paired with these fun sneakers.





Come visit Edgewood Cottage this week daily from 10-5 p.m or for the free Thursday, July 11 reception from 5-7 p.m, complete with Bobbie’s “artini” signature cocktail.

