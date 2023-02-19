Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of Recovery Center for Women in Boone

Thursday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting event celebrated the official opening of Safe Harbor’s High Country Recovery Center for Women.

By Kris Testori

Local women now have a safe place to find advocates, learn about community resources, and attend support groups.

Thursday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting event celebrated the official opening of Safe Harbor’s High Country Recovery Center for Women, a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing, and recovery. This new program provides women with a safe, secure and stable environment during the day. The center offers a variety of services to help them meet their basic needs and promote self-sufficiency. When women visit the center, their needs are assessed, and they work with an advocate to design the best recovery plan for their personal recovery journey. The center also offers support groups and classes to increase participants’ recovery capital.

The Boone Chamber of Commerce assisted with the event, along with many of Safe Harbor’s staff, volunteers, and board members.

“We really are a support for the women in the community,” said Tiffany Christian, director of high country ministries at Boone Safe Harbor. “We provide a wide variety of services, and we have come to find out our support groups and referral services help anyone looking for a life change, not just those with substance abuse issues.” While Safe Harbor was founded with the intent of helping homeless women, Christian says it’s a great resource for anyone looking for a safe, warm, loving place to spend time. “We are finding women who are restabilizing their lives and rebuilding their communities really benefit from spending time with us. This is a positive and encouraging space,” Christian said.All services at Safe Harbor, located at 890 West King Street in Boone, NC, are free. The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 828-386-1515, or click here.

Frank Plotts, Safe Harbor Board of Directors; Gigi WIlliams, Safe Harbor COO; Safe Tiffany Christian, director of High Country Ministries at Boone Safe Harbor; Vicki Murray, CEO.

