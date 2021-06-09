Revival to be Held This Week at Boone United Methodist Church; Everyone Welcomed

The community is invited to an outdoor tent revival at Boone United Methodist Church, June 10 and 11. It will be a time of prayer, preaching, music, and fellowship.

· On Wednesday, June 9, a Pre-revival Prayer & Praise service will begin at 6:30 pm.

· On Thursday, June 10, fellowship will begin at 5:30 pm, with a bring-your-own picnic dinner. People attending the fellowship hour may choose to bring their own chairs or picnic blanket, or they may dine under the picnic shelter. Music and revival worship will begin under the tent at 6:30 p.m.

· On Friday, June 11, fellowship will begin at 5:30 pm, with barbecue and all the fixins’. People attending the fellowship hour may choose to bring their own chairs or picnic blanket, or they may dine under the picnic shelter. Music and revival worship will begin under the tent at 6:30 p.m. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available, and food will be first-come, first-serve.

About Boone United Methodist Church

Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a 1,500-member church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service. Weekly worship services are currently held online each Sunday at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., at booneumc.org.

