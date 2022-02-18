Foxx Announces Candidacy in North Carolina’s Newly Drawn 5th Congressional District

U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx (R.NC)

U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced on Thursday that she will run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District in 2022. Representative Foxx had already filed to run for re-election prior to the court-ordered pause in candidate filing last December and hopes to serve in North Carolina’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District. The map was passed by the General Assembly today and it is anticipated the map will be approved by the courts in the coming days.

Representative Foxx made the following statement after confirming her plans to run for re-election in the 5th Congressional District:

“It’s time for a new conservative majority in Congress. We simply can’t afford the big-spending, inflationary policies and runaway wokeism that has gripped the left.”

“So I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District now that these maps have been passed by the General Assembly. This redrawn district is composed of most of the same North Carolina counties I have represented already in Congress, and I am looking forward to running in a part of the state that I care so deeply about and has sent me to Congress in the past to represent our shared values.”

“North Carolina voters are fed up with the big-government policies and far-left politicians we see today from the Biden administration. They want to see the return of the limited government we had during President Trump’s administration, one that is accountable to the people and doesn’t waste taxpayer dollars on leftist pet projects. As one of President Trump’s first endorsements in the 2022 election cycle, I promise to continue to fight for the policies that made his administration successful and to stop this explosive growth of government power and government spending.”

“As a lifelong educator and ranking member of the House Education & Labor Committee, I am also dedicated to listening to parents and students who are concerned about the direction of education in our schools. Education is too important for us to let our nation’s schools become a breeding ground for politically correct groupthink and anti-American indoctrination.”

“For our schools to succeed in educating the next generation of American citizens, they must make a priority of local control, parental input and common sense. That’s our proven American tradition and the recipe for success in education that actually works.”

“It is an honor to be running in the 5th Congressional District in 2022, and if re-elected I promise to continue to fight every day for common sense solutions that preserve our God-given liberties, that empower North Carolinians and that make our nation the greatest country in the world.”

