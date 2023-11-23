Rep. Ray Pickett to run for Re-Election in 2024

Rep. Ray Pickett

Rep. Ray Pickett has issued the following statement: “I’m excited to announce that I plan to seek re-election to the North Carolina General Assembly as the 93rd District’s representative. I’m proud of my accomplishments in the legislature, and I look forward to the chance to continue to represent my constituents in the High Country in the North Carolina House of Representatives.”

“I’m particularly proud of the $63,000,000 in funding that I was able to secure for District 93 through the 2023 Appropriations Act. These appropriations went towards critical needs in our communities, including infrastructure improvements to our water and sewer systems.”

“It has been my great honor to represent the citizens of Ashe, Alleghany, and Watauga Counties in Raleigh. I have been privileged to spend a great deal of time with constituents from around my district who have shared their thoughts on what is and isn’t working for them. I’ve been able to take that information with me back to Raleigh, and more effectively serve my constituents,” said Rep. Pickett.

House District 93 is comprised of Ashe, Alleghany, and Watauga Counties. This district remains the same with the new House District map passed by the General Assembly this year.

Rep. Ray Pickett is a husband, father, civic leader, Appalachian State fan and former small business owner who calls Blowing Rock home. He began his career in public service as a Blowing Rock Town Councilman. In the North Carolina General Assembly, Rep. Pickett has been a champion for District 93, advocating for High Country values, while advancing common sense policy that makes it easier for constituents to raise their families and run their businesses.

Courtesy of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

