Renowned Suzuki Method Guitar School Coming to Boone, Info Session March 3

Boone, NC – The Watauga Arts Council is pleased to announce a new music education program to be hosted at the WAC Center on Shadowline Drive. The Boone Suzuki School will offer Suzuki Method guitar instruction for young children ages three through high school. The program will be taught by William Kossler, a co-author of the method, director of the Winston Salem Suzuki School (winstonsalemsuzukischool.com), and teacher trainer for the Suzuki Association of the Americas.

A free presentation and question/answer session with Mr. Kossler will be held at the Watauga Arts Council Center on Friday, March 3rd at 5:30 p.m., with classes beginning March 10th. This presentation will be for the parents of children interested in being considered for the program. Middle school-aged and older students are also welcome to attend (this is not a presentation for young children). For more information about the program contact William Kossler at watauga-arts.org/william-kossler or at 336-682-7293.

CONTACT: Cinda Ebner, Arts Ed/Communications, [email protected] / [email protected]

