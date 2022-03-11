Rennie Brantz, Boone Mayor Emeritus Receives Plaque from Boone Area Lions Club

Boone Area Lions Club President Roger Bodo (right) presents Rennie Brantz, Boone Mayor Emeritus a plaque of appreciation.

Lion Roger Bodo, current president of Boone Area Lions Club, presented Rennie Brantz, Boone Mayor Emeritus, with a plaque in appreciation of his service as president of the Boone Area Lions Club for the past two years. Rennie joined Lions in February of 2016 and was installed as Vice President for July 2017 – July 2019. Once his term was over, he was voted to be president for July 2019 – July 2021.

The past two years of his presidency were challenged by Covid-19 restrictions, business shut-downs, loss of meeting venues, issues with email meetings and teleconference meetings, and precautions needed to protect everyone against Covid-19. Despite the many challenges during the past two years, Lion Rennie did an excellent job of motivating and encouraging members in the clubs’ endeavors to serve the Boone Area Community. During his term, the club cleaned and displayed flags in Boone and the surrounding area on various national holidays, held free vision & hearing screenings for residents of Watauga county, sponsored Red Cross Blood Drives, sponsored a vision impaired person to attend the VIP fishing trip on the Outer Banks, hosted a dinner meeting for District 31-I Lions Clubs, and designed, purchased and distributed 300 Lions washable protective masks to individuals having difficulty obtaining protective masks and charities including the Hunger & Health Coalition, Hospitality House, Meals on Wheels, and the Wellness Center. The club also purchased an En-Vision I.D. Mate Omni Code reader, a machine that scans the bar code on commercial products and reads them aloud, so VIPs can select grocery items without assistance. Over 3,000 eyeglasses were collected, sorted and sent to Camp Dogwood for recycling. In spite of Covid-19 and as a result of Rennie’s leadership and the perseverance of the membership, Boone Area Lions Club stayed very active serving Watauga County.

For information about Boone Area Lions Club, go to https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/boonenc or visit us on Facebook.

