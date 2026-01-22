Registration Now Open for Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians Spring Semester!

Boone, NC — Registration is now underway for the Spring semester of Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM), a traditional music education program dedicated to helping cultivate the next generation of Appalachian musicians.

Classes take place at the Jones House Cultural Center. Boone JAM’s Spring semester will begin February 10 and 12, and will conclude with a student recital on May 12 at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. Classes are offered in Fiddle, Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin, and Ukulele, with instruction rooted in old-time and bluegrass music traditions.

Boone JAM classes are small group lessons, limited to a maximum of six students per class, allowing for individualized instruction while fostering ensemble skills and community among young musicians.

The program is open to students ages 8 and up. Tuition is $75 for students ages 8–17 and $125 for students 18 and over, with registration preference given to students under 18. A $25 sibling discount is available for each additional student enrolled, and instrument rentals are available for $25 per semester. Scholarship assistance is available for families and individuals who need financial support.

Boone JAM is an affiliate of the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) organization (www.jamkids.org). The program also receives support from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Boone JAM’s mission is to provide young people with a strong foundation in traditional Appalachian music, preserving regional musical heritage while inspiring confidence, creativity, and collaboration through music education.

Registration forms and additional information can be found at www.joneshouse.org