Registration is Open for 2023 Sugar Mountain Ski and Snowboard Adult Race League

A racer during the 2022 SMARL season. Photo by Ken Ketchie

The annual Sugar Mountain Adult Race League (SMARL) is preparing for its upcoming season, and registration is open for interested applicants.

SMARL is designed to bring together recreational skiers and snowboarders for weekly competition and camaraderie. The series will begin on Monday, January 3 and continue for six weeks, concluding on February 7.

The league is open to all skiers and snowboarders ages 21 years and older, and participants will be placed into teams if they do not already have one at the time of registration. Each team will consist of a minimum of six racers and a maximum of eight racers. The top four racers from each team will count toward the team’s score each night. The top overall ski and snowboard team will take home the High Country Cup.

The running order each week will be by team and will alternate. Each racer will have an assigned bib number for the entire season. Each rider will get two runs down the slopes for each race.

Athletes of all talent levels are invited to participate. However, participation is limited to the first 100 racers. The registration fee for six races is $50 per person, which includes a season-ending party at Sugar Mountain Resort.

Applications are available at Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk. For more information or if you have any questions about SMARL, call 828-898-9786.

Photos from the 2022 SMARL season by Ken Ketchie.

