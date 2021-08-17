Census Data Shows Population Increase in Watauga County with Most Other Rural Areas Losing Residents in the High Country

By Nathan Ham

Watauga County was the only county in the High Country with a sizeable population increase, according to 2020 Census data for the region.

Watauga County had an increase of 3,007 residents and Avery County gained nine residents from 17,797 to 17,806. Ashe, Alleghany, Caldwell and Wilkes counties all lost ground in population numbers.

Alleghany County lost 267 residents (11,155 to 10,888). Ashe County lost 704 residents (27,281 to 26,577). Caldwell County lost 2,377 residents (83,029 to 80,652) Wilkes County had the largest drop of 3,371 residents (69,340 to 65,969).

The Town of Boone saw an increase in residents of just under 2,000 people. In 2010, Boone had a population of 17,122. In 2020, there were 19,092 residents within the town limits.

Watauga County Demographics

White: 94.8%

Hispanic: 4%

African American: 1.9%

Two or more races: 1.7%

Asian: 1.2%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%

Veterans: 2,723

Housing Units (2019): 34,285

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $238,000

Median rent (2019): $870

Median household income (2019): $47,526

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 74%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 90.7%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 82.9%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 90.8%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 42.2%

Average travel time to work: 20.5 minutes

Town of Boone Demographics

White: 93.4%

Hispanic: 5%

African American: 2.5%

Two or more races: 1.3%

Asian: 1.3%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%

Veterans: 399

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $268,100

Median rent (2019): $900

Median household income (2019): $22,434

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 50.3%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 94.2%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 81.8%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 89.2%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 46.2%

Average travel time to work: 13.6 minutes

Avery County Demographics

White: 92.9%

Hispanic: 5.1%

African American: 4.7%

Two or more races: 1.1%

Asian: 0.6%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%

Veterans: 851

Housing Units (2019): 14,388

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $144,000

Median rent (2019): $777

Median household income (2019): $40,340

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 86.4%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 82.5%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 70.9%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 83.6%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 20.7%

Average travel time to work: 19.9 minutes

Ashe County Demographics

White: 96.9%

Hispanic: 5.1%

African American: 1%

Two or more races: 1.2%

Asian: 0.5%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%

Veterans: 1,464

Housing Units (2019): 17,879

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $153,200

Median rent (2019): $634

Median household income (2019): $40,962

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 93.9%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 80.5%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 70.4%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 85.1%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 19.7%

Average travel time to work: 24.9 minutes

Alleghany County Demographics

White: 86.7%

Hispanic: 9.9%

African American: 1.8%

Two or more races: 1.4%

Asian: 0.8%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.8%

Veterans: 855

Housing Units (2019): 8,215

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $139,800

Median rent (2019): $622

Median household income (2019): $37,830

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 92%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 82.2%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 76.4%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 77.5%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 17.3%

Average travel time to work: 24.3 minutes

Caldwell County Demographics

White: 86.7%

Hispanic: 5.9%

African American: 5.2%

Two or more races: 1.8%

Asian: 0.8%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%

Veterans: 5,254

Housing Units (2019): 38,250

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $118,100

Median rent (2019): $645

Median household income (2019): $44,511

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 85.2%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 83.9%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 78.1%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 80%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 15.7%

Average travel time to work: 25 minutes

Wilkes County Demographics

White: 86.7%

Hispanic: 6.9%

African American: 4.7%

Two or more races: 1.5%

Asian: 0.6%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%

Veterans: 4,197

Housing Units (2019): 33,766

Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $126,300

Median rent (2019): $632

Median household income (2019): $44,107

Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 93.4%

Percent of households with a computer (2019): 83.5%

Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 74.6%

Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 80.1%

Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 15.8%

Average travel time to work: 25.3 minutes

