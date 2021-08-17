Census Data Shows Population Increase in Watauga County with Most Other Rural Areas Losing Residents in the High Country

By Nathan Ham
Watauga County was the only county in the High Country with a sizeable population increase, according to 2020 Census data for the region.
Watauga County had an increase of 3,007 residents and Avery County gained nine residents from 17,797 to 17,806. Ashe, Alleghany, Caldwell and Wilkes counties all lost ground in population numbers.
Alleghany County lost 267 residents (11,155 to 10,888). Ashe County lost 704 residents (27,281 to 26,577). Caldwell County lost 2,377 residents (83,029 to 80,652) Wilkes County had the largest drop of 3,371 residents (69,340 to 65,969).
The Town of Boone saw an increase in residents of just under 2,000 people. In 2010, Boone had a population of 17,122. In 2020, there were 19,092 residents within the town limits.
Watauga County Demographics
White: 94.8%
Hispanic: 4%
African American: 1.9%
Two or more races: 1.7%
Asian: 1.2%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%
Veterans: 2,723
Housing Units (2019): 34,285
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $238,000
Median rent (2019): $870
Median household income (2019): $47,526
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 74%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 90.7%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 82.9%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 90.8%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 42.2%
Average travel time to work: 20.5 minutes
Town of Boone Demographics
White: 93.4%
Hispanic: 5%
African American: 2.5%
Two or more races: 1.3%
Asian: 1.3%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%
Veterans: 399
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $268,100
Median rent (2019): $900
Median household income (2019): $22,434
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 50.3%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 94.2%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 81.8%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 89.2%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 46.2%
Average travel time to work: 13.6 minutes
Avery County Demographics
White: 92.9%
Hispanic: 5.1%
African American: 4.7%
Two or more races: 1.1%
Asian: 0.6%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%
Veterans: 851
Housing Units (2019): 14,388
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $144,000
Median rent (2019): $777
Median household income (2019): $40,340
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 86.4%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 82.5%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 70.9%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 83.6%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 20.7%
Average travel time to work: 19.9 minutes
Ashe County Demographics
White: 96.9%
Hispanic: 5.1%
African American: 1%
Two or more races: 1.2%
Asian: 0.5%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%
Veterans: 1,464
Housing Units (2019): 17,879
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $153,200
Median rent (2019): $634
Median household income (2019): $40,962
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 93.9%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 80.5%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 70.4%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 85.1%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 19.7%
Average travel time to work: 24.9 minutes
Alleghany County Demographics
White: 86.7%
Hispanic: 9.9%
African American: 1.8%
Two or more races: 1.4%
Asian: 0.8%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.8%
Veterans: 855
Housing Units (2019): 8,215
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $139,800
Median rent (2019): $622
Median household income (2019): $37,830
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 92%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 82.2%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 76.4%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 77.5%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 17.3%
Average travel time to work: 24.3 minutes
Caldwell County Demographics
White: 86.7%
Hispanic: 5.9%
African American: 5.2%
Two or more races: 1.8%
Asian: 0.8%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.6%
Veterans: 5,254
Housing Units (2019): 38,250
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $118,100
Median rent (2019): $645
Median household income (2019): $44,511
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 85.2%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 83.9%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 78.1%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 80%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 15.7%
Average travel time to work: 25 minutes
Wilkes County Demographics
White: 86.7%
Hispanic: 6.9%
African American: 4.7%
Two or more races: 1.5%
Asian: 0.6%
American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.4%
Veterans: 4,197
Housing Units (2019): 33,766
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2019): $126,300
Median rent (2019): $632
Median household income (2019): $44,107
Percent of people living in the same house as one year ago (2019): 93.4%
Percent of households with a computer (2019): 83.5%
Percent of households with a broadband internet connection (2019): 74.6%
Percent of people 25 and older that graduated high school (2019): 80.1%
Percent of people 25 and older with bachelor’s degree or higher (2019): 15.8%
Average travel time to work: 25.3 minutes