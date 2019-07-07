[#] Reddit MMA Streams: UFC 239 Live Stream PPV Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between current two-time champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos is expecte

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between current two-time champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos is expected to serve as the event headliner.

A UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between the current champion Amanda Nunes (also current UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion) and former champion Holly Holm is expected to serve as the event co-headliner.

UFC 239 Fight

Date Saturday, 06 July 2019

Time Main Card PPV 10 PM ET (Jones vs Santos)

Preliminary Card, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Preliminary Card, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET

Venue T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

TV ESPN+, ESPN

Live Stream Watch Online

UFC 239 Fight

When Is UFC 239?

Hi Guys, The UFC 239: Jones vs SantosIs Knocking At The Door. This Time The Date For UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Has Selected July 06. The Date, Is 06 July. Most Of The Fans Will Waiting For The Day. They Are Ready To Enjoy This Show. The UFC 239: Jones vs SantosWill The Biggest UFC Fight This Fight Will Held On T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Enjoy The UFC 239: Jones vs Santos With Your Hollyday. Hopefully You Will Enjoy The Show.

Where Is UFC 239 Fight?

The Annual UFC 239 will be held on July 06 In . The Place, Where The Show Will Held On T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This Time The UFC 239 Held On One Of The Biggest Hall USA. The Time For UFC 239 Very Common Time. This Time Is In Favor Of The People Of USA. Not the Only USA But Also All Over The World Can Enjoy This Show.

What is UFC 239 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas?

UFC 239 For Will Held On T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, and is the home venue for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, who began play in 2017. Address: 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158, USA, Opened: April 6, 2016,Owner: Anschutz Entertainment Group (42.5%); MGM Resorts International (42.5%); Bill Foley (15%);Team: Vegas Golden Knights, Did you know: A general view shows T-Mobile Arena on April 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

