RED BULL RAIL YARD SET TO OPEN AN EXCITING SEASON OF SNOWBOARDING COMPETITION IN DECEMBER

Boone, NC – Deep in the Northwest corner of the Carolinas, a fresh new park constructed by Luke Winkelman and Red Bull called “Winks Way” at Appalachian Ski Mountain is set to host the US’s first Red Bull Rail Yard this December 10-11th. Made possible by Blowing Rock native Winkelmann, this head-to-head, bracket-style competition brings amateurs and pros together over two days to see who reigns supreme in the plaza.

Launched in Innsbruck, Austria in early 2022, Red Bull Rail Yard brings the art of snowboarding out of the skies and back into the technical interplay between the board and urban, city-like features of rails, stairs, and drops. Riders from all over the world will descend upon Winkelmann’s custom rail plaza that he built in 2020 to see who’s already on one at the start of the season.

The first day of Red Bull Rail Yard is all about the aspiring amateur looking for a place in the spotlight. The first full day will feature a jam-style event, which will conclude with head-to-head style final rounds, giving amateur men and women a chance to compete for starting spot in the pro event the day following.

“I have been too stoked to bring some attention to North Carolina with this event. Growing up here, I was surrounded by a lot of great riders. The opportunity to bring in some international talent to go crazy at Red Bull Rail Yard at my home resort App Ski Mountain seems like a great way to start the season,” said Winkelmann.

While the full list of confirmed riders will be announced in the coming weeks, the following men and women have already locked in their spots:Alex Caccamo, Riley Nickerson, Zak Hale, Judd Henkes, Jesse Augustinus, Rob Roethler, Zeb Powell, Ylfa Runarsdottir, Darcy Sharpe, Brantley Mullins, Grace Warner, and Annika Morgan. A talented roster of judges has also been assembled, including Mary Walsh, Maria Thomsen, Tom “T-Bird” Monterosso, with one additional judge to be announced in the coming days. Stanley “Stan” Leveille will also be on the mic throughout the competition, keeping everyone honest. The two-day contest will occur on December 10th and 11th, 2022,at Appalachian Ski Mountain. Viewing is free and open to all spectators. Follow @redbullsnow for the latest on #RedBullRailYard

