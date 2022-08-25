Raleigh Ringers to Give Free Concert on September 10 in the Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae College campus

Raleigh Ringers. Photo submitted.

The popular Raleigh Ringers will give a free concert in Banner Elk on September 10, 2022, 7 PM in the Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae College campus. The internationally acclaimed, advanced community handbell choir dazzles concert audiences with unique interpretations of sacred and secular music, including famous rock ‘n’ roll and pop tunes arranged just for handbells. They will also host a free workshop that afternoon. Both events are presented by Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.

Under the direction of David M. Harris, The Raleigh Ringers has released seven CDs, and two DVDs of holiday concerts. Two one-hour concert specials were created from the first DVD and broadcast on over 250 American Public Television stations in 45 states. A new, one-hour holiday special based on the second DVD aired over 400 times in 38 states in its first year of national distribution.

“I don’t think I knew what to expect when I saw the Raleigh Ringers the first time,” says Event Coordinator Janet Speer. “I had no idea bells could make orchestral sounds, enthralling the audience from beginning to end. Each player handles several bells and the final result is astounding. It was nothing like I had ever seen before, but now I try to catch their concerts any chance I get.”

This concert will feature many familiar favorites such as Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa and Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakoff. The Raleigh Ringers has one of the most extensive collections of bells and bell-like instruments in the world. They have performed in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England and France during its tours. They also present festivals and workshops for ringers of all ages. Earlier in the day, more than 50 ringers from area churches from both North Carolina and Tennessee will attend a handbell workshop at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.

Photo submitted.

The Raleigh Ringers Concert is a gift to the community from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and co-sponsors Mt. Calvary Baptist, Boone United Methodist, Holy Cross Episcopal, Spruce Pine Baptist, First Baptist West Jefferson and First United Methodist Church Elizabethton.

The concert will be held in Hayes Auditorium at 191 Main Street West, Banner Elk. Since admission is free, there are no advance tickets or reservations. Free parking is available on campus and at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. For more information, go to www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/ringers or call 828-898-5406.

