Race Results and Team Standings from the Third Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

By Nathan Ham

Racers have officially crossed the half-way point of the 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League season after the third week of competition wrapped up on Monday.

After last week’s snow and wind that made racing difficult, it was a nice change of scenery for the competitors this week.

“The snow was great, the course was fast and it was much different than the week before,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.

This week racers hung around after the event and enjoyed drinks and food provided by the Banner Elk Cafe.

In addition to the food service providers, the race course crew once again kept the course on Oma’s Meadow well-groomed for each pass down the slope.

“They did a great job and they were definitely relieved it wasn’t quite as blustery as last time,” Leonard said.

Team Sugar members: Gunther Jochl, Kim Jochl, Andrew Jochl, Erich Schmidinger, Sean McKee, Wesley Aldridge and John Pennypacker.

Ski Country A members: Chris Leonard, Matt Leonard, David Johnson, Clint Hendricks, Caila Leonard, David Orr, Carrie Smithey and Megan Laws.

Extreme members: Evan Schwartz, Mike Jones, Steven Kaiser, Jordan Wolchesky, Danny Walsh and Billy Leonard.

The Tavern members: Alex Broussard, J.P. Cogdill, Chris Austin, Sean Pepin, Matthew Herdklotz, Erich Schmidinger, AJ Dulan and Adam Thompson.

Team Southeast members: Eve Parsons, Allen Dawson, Alex Littlejon, Andy McDaniels, Alex Ettinger, Scott Thomas, Donnie Hefner, Chad Berry and Chad Taylor.

Sugar Bears and Polar Bears members: Chandler Rice, Josh Arditti, Cassandra Lupkas, Austin Burr, Elliot Schnabl, Mary Johnson, Lara Llibre, Alexander Syvestri, Daniel Lanier, Nino Barnes, Luke Ander and Jonsh Husak.

Pictures from race night – January 10. 2022

