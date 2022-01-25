Race Results and Team Standings from the Third Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

By Nathan Ham
Racers have officially crossed the half-way point of the 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League season after the third week of competition wrapped up on Monday.
After last week’s snow and wind that made racing difficult, it was a nice change of scenery for the competitors this week.
“The snow was great, the course was fast and it was much different than the week before,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports in Banner Elk.
This week racers hung around after the event and enjoyed drinks and food provided by the Banner Elk Cafe.
In addition to the food service providers, the race course crew once again kept the course on Oma’s Meadow well-groomed for each pass down the slope.
“They did a great job and they were definitely relieved it wasn’t quite as blustery as last time,” Leonard said.
Pictures from race night – January 10. 2022
