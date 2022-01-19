1000 x 90

Race Results and Team Standings from the Second Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

Frigid temperatures and windy conditions on Monday made for a challenging race night in the second week of the Sugar Mountain Adult Racing league. 

“It was brutally cold and windy but we all survived,” said Bill Leonard, owner of Ski Country Sports. “The wind was the biggest challenge. You could see a big difference in times when the wind was blowing and when it wasn’t, so you just hoped that you didn’t go when the wind was gusting so much.”

Temperatures didn’t get out of the teens at Sugar Mountain and dropped to as low as 10 degrees according to Ray’s Weather Center. 

Leonard gave all of the credit to the course crew for having to be out in the rough weather the whole time and keeping the course in as good of a shape as possible for the racers. 

Due to the weather and the road conditions there was not a post race meal and most of the racers headed home as soon as the competition was over. 

There are still four weeks left in the 2022 SMARL season so there are still plenty of wins and bragging rights on the line the rest of the way. 

Team Sugar members: Gunther Jochl, Kim Jochl, Andrew Jochl, Erich Schmidinger, Sean McKee, Wesley Aldridge and John Pennypacker.
Ski Country A members: Chris Leonard, Matt Leonard, David Johnson, Clint Hendricks, Caila Leonard, David Orr, Carrie Smithey and Megan Laws.
Extreme members: Evan Schwartz, Mike Jones, Steven Kaiser, Jordan Wolchesky, Danny Walsh and Billy Leonard.
The Tavern members: Alex Broussard, J.P. Cogdill, Chris Austin, Sean Pepin, Matthew Herdklotz, Erich Schmidinger, AJ Dulan and Adam Thompson.
Team Southeast members: Eve Parsons, Allen Dawson, Alex Littlejon, Andy McDaniels, Alex Ettinger, Scott Thomas, Donnie Hefner, Chad Berry and Chad Taylor.
Sugar Bears and Polar Bears members: Chandler Rice, Josh Arditti, Cassandra Lupkas, Austin Burr, Elliot Schnabl, Mary Johnson, Lara Llibre, Alexander Syvestri, Daniel Lanier, Nino Barnes, Luke Ander and Jonsh Husak.

Pictures from race night – January 10. 2022