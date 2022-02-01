Race Results and Team Standings from the Fourth Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

By Harley Nefe

The fourth week of the 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League is in the books, despite the course being a bit of a challenge this week.

“It was a challenging course,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports. “There were some pretty tight turns in there, which was a little bit of a struggle for some of the snowboarders especially.”

He further said the complexity of the course is reflected in some of the race times.

“They are slower than what they usually are,” Leonard said.

The fastest skier for week four was Andrew Jochl with a time of 32.28 seconds, and the fastest snowboarder for the night was Erich Schmidinger with 40.27 seconds.

In regards to the current team standings, for skiing, Team Sugar and Ski Country A had a tie for first place with 78 points. The tie breaker then went to Team Sugar.

For snowboarding, The Tavern is currently in the lead with 67 points.

Overall, racers had another fun night this week on Oma’s Meadow thanks to the race course crew, and they hung around after the event for food and drinks.

“There was a good turnout; the weather was great, and the skiing was good,” Leonard said.

There are just two weeks of racing left before a champion is crowned.

The rest of the results and team standings after the fourth week of racing can be found below.

Team Sugar members: Gunther Jochl, Kim Jochl, Andrew Jochl, Erich Schmidinger, Sean McKee, Wesley Aldridge and John Pennypacker.

Ski Country A members: Chris Leonard, Matt Leonard, David Johnson, Clint Hendricks, Caila Leonard, David Orr, Carrie Smithey and Megan Laws.

Extreme members: Evan Schwartz, Mike Jones, Steven Kaiser, Jordan Wolchesky, Danny Walsh and Billy Leonard.

The Tavern members: Alex Broussard, J.P. Cogdill, Chris Austin, Sean Pepin, Matthew Herdklotz, Erich Schmidinger, AJ Dulan and Adam Thompson.

Team Southeast members: Eve Parsons, Allen Dawson, Alex Littlejon, Andy McDaniels, Alex Ettinger, Scott Thomas, Donnie Hefner, Chad Berry and Chad Taylor.

Sugar Bears and Polar Bears members: Chandler Rice, Josh Arditti, Cassandra Lupkas, Austin Burr, Elliot Schnabl, Mary Johnson, Lara Llibre, Alexander Syvestri, Daniel Lanier, Nino Barnes, Luke Ander and Jonsh Husak.

Pictures from race night – January 10. 2022

