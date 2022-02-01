Race Results and Team Standings from the Fourth Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

By Harley Nefe
The fourth week of the 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League is in the books, despite the course being a bit of a challenge this week.
“It was a challenging course,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports. “There were some pretty tight turns in there, which was a little bit of a struggle for some of the snowboarders especially.”
He further said the complexity of the course is reflected in some of the race times.
“They are slower than what they usually are,” Leonard said.
The fastest skier for week four was Andrew Jochl with a time of 32.28 seconds, and the fastest snowboarder for the night was Erich Schmidinger with 40.27 seconds.
In regards to the current team standings, for skiing, Team Sugar and Ski Country A had a tie for first place with 78 points. The tie breaker then went to Team Sugar.
For snowboarding, The Tavern is currently in the lead with 67 points.
Overall, racers had another fun night this week on Oma’s Meadow thanks to the race course crew, and they hung around after the event for food and drinks.
“There was a good turnout; the weather was great, and the skiing was good,” Leonard said.
There are just two weeks of racing left before a champion is crowned.
The rest of the results and team standings after the fourth week of racing can be found below.
Pictures from race night – January 10. 2022
