Race Results and Team Standings from the Fifth Week of SMARL’s 2022 Season

With the days getting longer, racers at this Monday night race were treated to a beautiful sunset. Photo by Carrie Smithey

By Harley Nefe

While many people may be tuned into watching the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the skiers and snowboarders of Sugar Mountain were out there doing their best to win their own medals Monday night.

February 7 marked the fifth week of the 2022 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League, and it was an exciting night for those who participated.

“Ski Country Sports is in the lead for the first time in the history of the racing league,” said Matt Leonard of Ski Country Sports. He further recalled that Ski Country Sports earned three platinum medals while Sugar Mountain received two.

Entering competition last week, Ski Country Sports and Team Sugar were in a tie for first place. Both teams had tallied 78 points so far through four weeks. However during this week’s race, Ski Country Sports took a slim one-point lead, 97-96, heading into next week’s final race where a champion will be crowned.

Overall, it was another great night of racing on Oma’s Meadow.

“Skiing was great,” Leonard said. “The course was faster this week, and the snow was firm. The weather was great too.”

With the days getting longer, racers at Monday night’s event were even treated to a beautiful sunset. After the race, participants stayed and enjoyed some barbeque and company down in the lodge.

The rest of the results and team standings after the fifth week of racing can be found below.

