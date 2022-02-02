Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspects Who May Have Damaged the Downtown Boone Mural

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

On January 28, 2022, at 1:28 a.m., the Downtown Boone mural located at the intersection of West King St. and South Depot St. was damaged by a male subject walking down South Depot St. The male subject was wearing a light colored Appalachian State University hat, black and red plaid button-up shirt, a white T-shirt underneath, and khaki pants. The male subject was accompanied by another male subject wearing a blue Patagonia and jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.

