Public Presentation of Sustainable Tourism Management Plan for Blowing Rock on Dec. 8

This past summer, the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority (TDA) commissioned an in-depth study of Blowing Rock as a preliminary step toward a Sustainable Tourism Management Plan. Professional researcher and facilitator Roger Brooks of the Destination Development Association was hired to help the TDA and the Town of Blowing Rock coordinate the effort required to create this plan. In July of 2021, Mr. Brooks interviewed numerous residents and business owners while spending the month in town to learn about Blowing Rock first-hand.

The Sustainable Tourism Management Plan is intended to address challenges with parking and traffic flow, infrastructure, pedestrian movement, and strain on local and natural resources. Mr. Brooks made some preliminary suggestions before his departure this summer, but the completed plan will offer action lists, budgets, and funding sources for all recommendations.

On Wednesday, December 8, Mr. Brooks will return to present Blowing Rock’s Sustainable Tourism Management Plan to the public. The presentation will begin at 5:30pm at Town Hall. A live stream of the event will be available on the Town of Blowing Rock’s YouTube channel (where Council Meetings are streamed).

“The Blowing Rock TDA is excited to see the final results of a nearly year-long endeavor to better understand our tourism product and the challenges we’re facing. The success of Blowing Rock is dependent on our tourism industry and we want the industry to benefit everyone in our community. This research and ultimately a Sustainable Tourism Management Plan will help us reach that goal.” said Tracy Brown, Director of the Blowing Rock TDA.

“I’m really looking forward to my third trip to beautiful Blowing Rock” Brooks said about his return visit. “This time in early winter, giving me an opportunity to see the community in every season,”

Brooks also noted that “It’s the sum of all the small parts that creates an outstanding experience for both visitors and locals alike.”

At the workshop, Brooks said he will showcase a few of the key solutions that will help mitigate the effects of a successful tourism destination and how it impacts local residents.

For more information about the presentation, study, or the management plan, contact Tracy Brown at the Blowing Rock TDA, 828-295-4636 or [email protected].

