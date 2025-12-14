PUBLIC NOTICE: Blue Ridge Energy is proposing to install telecommunications antennas & equipment on multiple poles in a geographic cluster in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC 28605. The deployment includes 2 replacement poles at heights ranging from 35.5 to 41-ft at the following individual locations: NE SIDE OF SHOPPES ON THE PKWY (36° 08′ 32.25″ N, 81° 40′ 11.86″ W), W SIDE OF CHESTNUT DR 560′ SW OF CONE VISTA CIR (36° 07′ 40.49″ N, 81° 40′ 37.64″ W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this project on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: J. Simme, Terracon, 930 Harvest DR, Ste 460, Blue Bell, PA 19422, (267) 512-7039, or josef.simme@terracon.com.

